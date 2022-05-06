Ralf Rangnick left unimpressed by Manchester United player's recent cameo against Liverpool - Reports

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick was reportedly unimpressed by Hannibal Mejbri's cameo against Liverpool on April 19.

The 19-year-old came on as a second-half substitute and immediately got invested in the game by showing his frustration with Liverpool's possession of the ball.

He picked up a yellow card within six minutes of play he was afforded, but the Tunisian midfielder has not featured since then..

According to ESPN, Mejbri's lack of discipline didn't impress interim manager Rangnick, with the youngster getting reprimanded by the German coach.

That's Football! @ThatsFootballTV



[@RobDawsonESPN] Ralf Rangnick was not impressed by Hannibal Mejbri's cameo at Anfield - he was reprimanded by Rangnick for a reckless and erratic performance and punished with a return to the under-23 team. Ralf Rangnick was not impressed by Hannibal Mejbri's cameo at Anfield - he was reprimanded by Rangnick for a reckless and erratic performance and punished with a return to the under-23 team. [@RobDawsonESPN]

Since the demoralising defeat to the Reds at Anfield, the 19-year-old has failed to make United's matchday squads.

Fellow youngsters Alejandro Garnacho and Alvaro Fernandez have instead been named on the bench.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville impressed by Hannibal Mejbri's display

Neville praised the United youngster's attitude.

One former Manchester United player who did have words of praise for Mejbri at the time was Gary Neville.

He felt that the Tunisian was the only United player to show character and determination in a game where the Red Devils lacked confidence. He told Sky Sports (via Mail):

"It takes a young kid to come on and show the rest of them how to sprint for the ball and put a challenge in."

Neville continued:

"I'm actually proud of him! Maybe he doesn't like the idea of Liverpool players passing it round him. I wish the rest of them were the same."

Stretford Paddock @StretfordPaddck



At least someone in that squad has the right mentality! Gary Neville on Hannibal Mejbri: "It takes a young kid to come on to show them how to sprint and put a challenge in. I'm actually proud of him." [Sky Sports]At least someone in that squad has the right mentality! #MUFC Gary Neville on Hannibal Mejbri: "It takes a young kid to come on to show them how to sprint and put a challenge in. I'm actually proud of him." [Sky Sports] 👏At least someone in that squad has the right mentality! #MUFC https://t.co/deinp2Aqjt

The 19-year-old joined the Manchester United youth team from AS Monaco in 2020, having impressed scouts from the Old Trafford side.

Mejibri has revealed why he declined interest from Barcelona and Bayern Munich to make a move to United, describing them as the biggest club in the world. He told Versus:

"Since the beginning, it’s been the biggest club in the world to me."

He continued:

"That meant something crazy. But when I went to the national team with Tunisia and everyone was asking about it, and saying: “you play for United!”, you realise just how big it is. We all know the story of United bringing young players into the first team."

"We know they have made history with it, with the likes of Beckham, Paul Scholes and George Best. Everyone knows it can happen at any moment so we’re ready for it. All of the youth academy players, not just some of us. We work hard and wait for our moment, we know it’ll come."

Despite Hannibal Mejibri's words of admiration for Manchester United, it appears his performance against Liverpool has not gone down well with his manager.

Edited by Bhargav