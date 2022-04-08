Ralf Rangnick offers crucial update on Cristiano Ronaldo’s availability for Everton vs Manchester United clash

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo is in contention to feature for the Red Devils against Everton this weekend.

Rangnick and Co are set to lock horns with Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday. They will be looking to bounce back from their 1-1 draw against Leicester City last weekend when they travel to Merseyside.

Manchester United have now received a major boost ahead of their match against Everton, with Ronaldo back available for team selection. The 37-year-old missed the Red Devils' clash with Leicester due to illness, but is in line to play against Frank Lampard's side on Saturday.

Rangnick confirmed Ronaldo's availability in a pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon. However, the German revealed that Luke Shaw, Edinson Cavani, Raphael Varane and Scott McTominay are unavailable. He was quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is back again. Luke [Shaw] is still injured. He will be out for the next two or three weeks. Cavani is still injured, Varane is still injured and the same is true with McTominay I'm afraid."

Manchester United will be looking to add to Everton's woes on Saturday. The Toffees face the threat of suffering relegation this season as they sit 17th in the league table with 25 points from 29 matches.

Lampard and Co are just one point above 18th-placed Burnley. It is worth noting that they have lost six of their last seven matches in the Premier League.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Manchester United this term?

Cristiano Ronaldo sealed a sensational return to Manchester United last summer. The Portugal international has since re-established himself as a regular starter for the Premier League giants.

The forward has made 32 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils. He has scored 18 goals and provided three assists in the process. Ronaldo is the club's top scorer this season.

