Ralf Rangnick provides injury update on Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Manchester United's clash with Norwich City

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo is fit to play against Norwich City in the Premier League today (April 16).

The Portuguese star picked up a nasty injury to his shin last weekend during the Red Devils' clash with Everton, with images showing a couple of gruesome cuts. He was seen hobbling off after the full-time whistle, raising injury concerns, but now those fears have been allayed as Ronaldo is passed fit.

Speaking at yesterday's press conference, Rangick said:

“Yes, he’s fit to play.”

Ronaldo made a sensational return to Manchester United last summer from Juventus and has struck 18 goals since then.

However, the 37-year-old has endured poor form since the turn of the year, netting only four goals in all competitions, three of which came in a single game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Yet, somehow, he remains the side's top scorer in the league (12) as well as in all competitions (18). Age seems to be finally catching up with the former Real Madrid ace, who's also garnered his fair share of criticism lately for being a hindrance to the side's build up play.

Ronaldo's availability for today's clash is hardly a boost for a Manchester United side that's riddled with a few other key injuries. Rangnick has also confirmed that Luke Shaw will miss another four to five weeks, essentially ruling him out for the remainder of their campaign.

Fred is another major absentee, while Raphael Varane and Edinson Cavani, both of whom have struggled with injuries this season, also remain sidelined.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United cannot afford to drop more points

Manchester United's Champions League hopes are on the line and can ill-afford to drop more points.

The Red Devils are down to seventh position in the league standings with 51 points from 31 games, six off fourth-placed Tottenham. Arsenal and West Ham, both of whom sit above United, are in the race too. Unless Rangnick's team puts together a string of wins, finishing inside the top-four will be impossible.

It's also worth noting that United have a relatively tougher home stretch, with games against Liverpool, Arsenal, Brentford, Chelsea and Crystal Palace still to come.

