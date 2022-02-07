Ralf Rangnick provides an update on 3 Manchester United stars ahead of Burnley clash

Manchester United manager Ralf Ragnick has given an update on Jesse Lingard, Raphael Varane and Edison Cavani ahead of his side's trip to Burnley on Tuesday. Varane was taken off early in the FA Cup defeat to Middlesbrough but Ragnick has stated that the World Cup winner is fit to play a part at Turf Moor. He said:

"I think he has arrived in the meantime, he seems to be physically fit, has no issues anymore with injuries. Up until he was substituted, he did extremely well with Harry against a Championship team but an ambitious Championship team. I'm very happy to have him for tomorrow's game. Hopefully, we can have him in the same form for the upcoming games."

Jesse Lingard caused a stir online last week when he declared himself fit and available for action contrary to reports from Manchester United. Edinson Cavani was also not part of the squad in the shock defeat to Boro. However, Ragnick emphasized that both men will be involved in the trip to Lancashire. He said:

"They're both available and will both be part of the squad for tomorrow's game at Burnley. Both are top profs, both have been training well. With regards to Jesse, I have a very good relationship with him, he knows I would have been willing to let him go at least until the issue with Mason came up, he mentioned some personal issues."

He continued:

"We have to look forward now, there are no problems whatsoever between myself and Jesse and vice-versa. I'm very happy to have him in the squad and he'll be in the squad for tomorrow night's game."

Manchester United will be looking to bounce back against the Clarets following their disappointing elimination from the FA Cup.

Manchester United's February fixtures offer a chance to get their campaign back on track

United have had a disappointing campaign.

Manchester United's inconsistent form this season has seen them eliminated from both domestic competitions, leaving the UEFA Champions League as their only hope for a trophy. The Red Devils are a very long way off the levels required to compete in the continent. The reality is that their trophy drought could enter a sixth year.

It's not too much of a different story in the Premier League, where they find themselves in a tight battle to secure a top-four finish.

Manchester United currently occupies the coveted fourth position in the table but only two points separate them from seventh-placed Tottenham. Furthermore, Spurs and Arsenal have a few games in hand, which makes Ragnick's task even more complicated.

However, a source of hope for fans of the club is their relatively kind run of fixtures in February. The Old Trafford outfit are due to play Burnley, Southampton, Brighton and Leeds over the next few weeks.

Considering the club's erratic form, nothing can be guaranteed. However, if United can string together some positive results in the next few weeks, it could boost their confidence heading into their Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

