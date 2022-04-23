Ralf Rangnick provides an update on Paul Pogba's future at Manchester United

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has provided an update on the future of French midfielder Paul Pogba.

The future of the World Cup-winning midfielder is still unclear with his contract expiring this summer. Rangnick believes that the 29-year-old might have played his last game for Manchester United this season.

The Frenchman was withdrawn early due to a suspected calf injury in the 4-0 hammering at the hands of Liverpool. Rangnick has confirmed that Pogba will miss the Red Devils' trip to Arsenal on Saturday and may miss the remainder of the season.

The German said, as quoted by Metro:

"It’s difficult to say. If myself or other coaches knew, it would be easier to change that, but I don’t know."

"Right now it doesn’t make sense to think about that because he won’t be available for [the Arsenal match] and most likely not for the upcoming games.

"As it seems right now, he will not renew his contract and, I don’t know, maybe the club or Erik will not want to renew his contract. It’s most likely he won’t be here next season."

Rangnick has insisted that Pogba remains a player with huge potential but has struggled to deliver consistently for Manchester United. He added:

"He’s a player who won the World Cup; he’s such a good player that he was a regular starter for France. We all know what kind of potential he has and what kind of good player he can be.

"He was like quite a few other players struggling to get his best performance sustainably on the pitch for a team like Man United. This has not only been the case this season or in the past couple of weeks. As far as I remember, it was also the case in earlier years."

Paul Pogba's second stint at Manchester United has been a big letdown

Expectations were massive from Pogba when he returned to Manchester United in 2016 for a then world record transfer fee. Despite his immense talent, the Frenchman hasn't been able to deliver on a consistent basis at Old Trafford.

His time at the club has been surrounded by injuries, tantrums, transfer sagas and of course inconsistency. Pogba departing for free would definitely be a massive blow to the club financially, but it would probably be in the best interests of the club in the long run.

