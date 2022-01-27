Ralf Rangnick ready to let 4 Manchester United players leave in January - Reports 

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is reportedly ready to let four players leave in the winter transfer window. The emergence of Anthony Elanga and his recent performance at Old Trafford has helped him gain Rangnick's confidence. According to ESPN, Elanga's rise in the ranks is considered to be one of the reasons for few players seeking a way out of Manchester United.

utdreport @utdreport @RobDawsonESPN] Rangnick is open to as many as four first team players leaving #mufc in January because of the emergence of Anthony Elanga #mulive Rangnick is open to as many as four first team players leaving #mufc in January because of the emergence of Anthony Elanga #mulive [@RobDawsonESPN]

Rangnick was reportedly unwilling to let go of his players in January. He is still not ready to let players sign full-time contracts and has only given approval for loan stints until the end of the ongoing season.

Anthony Martial has left for a six-month deal with Spanish club Sevilla after failing to find enough game time at Old Trafford.

Frustrated after sitting on the bench week after week and worried about his future, Donny van de Beek is also looking to make a way out. The Dutchman has been offered a place at fellow Premier League club Crystal Palace while Newcastle United are interested in signing Jessi Lingard.

Amad Diallo has joined Rangers on a loan deal on Thursday as Manchester United refused to include a buy option during discussions.

Amad🇨🇮 @Amaddiallo_19 I'm happy to be here, can't wait to get started I'm happy to be here, can't wait to get started♥️ https://t.co/QgsX83Jh7y

Rangnick wants 19-year-old Swedish international Elanga to stay at Old Trafford. He will compete with Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood for a spot in the team.

Elanga scored the first goal in the 3-1 win over Brentford earlier last week. He also impressed the German manager with his performance in their 1-0 win over West Ham United.

utdreport @utdreport @RobDawsonESPN] Rangnick expects Anthony Elanga to play a number of games between now and the end of the season and will compete with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood for one of the wide positions in his 4-3-3 system #mulive Rangnick expects Anthony Elanga to play a number of games between now and the end of the season and will compete with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood for one of the wide positions in his 4-3-3 system #mulive [@RobDawsonESPN]

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire hails Anthony Elanga for his recent performances

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has also hailed 19-year-old Swedish international Anthony Elanga for his exceptional performances.

Maguire believes Elanga has taken full advantage of the opportunity he was offered by the manager. Speaking about Elanga, he said:

''Sometimes, when you’re a young boy, you can feel like the opportunity to start a game is far away then, all of a sudden, things change and you get your opportunity and you’ve got to be ready to take it.”

He added:

“Anthony [Elanga] has done that really well and he should be proud of himself and I’m sure his family is really proud. Now it’s a marker and a stepping stone and can he really kick on? He has all the talent in the world to do that.”

Edited by Aditya Singh