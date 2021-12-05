Ralf Rangnick salutes Cristiano Ronaldo’s work rate after Manchester United’s 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace

It took Ralf Rangnick and Cristiano Ronaldo a single game to prove that they are more than capable of working together at Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been outlined as a major reason why United have not been able to actively press from the front this season. However, in the 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday, that was proven wrong.

Rangnick said the following about the five-time Ballon d’Or winner after the Palace win:

"We wanted to play with two strikers, especially in the central position. By the way, Cristiano Ronaldo's work off the ball, chapeau."

The hosts produced one of their best performances of the season within two days of Ralf Rangnick’s arrival. That came despite the German manager choosing to field the same team Michael Carrick used against Arsenal three days ago.

The only change Rangnick made from the previous game was to play Jadon Sancho on the right instead of the left wing, where he started against Arsenal. Manchester United brought on three substitues in the second half.

United won, courtesy Fred’s 77th-minute strike, which proved to be the lone goal of the game.

Manchester United get off to heart-warming start under Ralf Rangnick

The fact that the team scored only one goal is not something that should worry Manchester United fans. The clear change Rangnick has managed to imbibe within three days of his arrival comes as a surprise. United suffocated Crystal Palace high up in their own half ,and maintained a defensive line around the centre of the pitch.

The final ball and finishing was lacking. However, they defended solidly throughout the game and could have scored a few goals in the first half itself. Ralf Rangnick’s plan is already clear for the club. Now the job is to continue that and get United back into the top four.

The game also proved to be memorable for Manchester United fans because it might have signalled the beginning of the Fred era in their midfield. The Brazilian’s work rate is unparalleled. However, his ability on the ball has often come under the scanner.

Against Palace, though, Fred was everywhere. He set the tempo for the high press through midfield, and did not stop running all game. After the constant criticism the Brazilian has received despite regularly turning up for Brazil, there wasn’t a Manchester United player on the pitch who deserved to score more than him.

The fact that the goal came in a stylish fashion, and the Brazilian player’s obvious joy after scoring means only one thing. The player wants to redeem himself at the club.

Manchester United fans have a penchant to fall in love with players who give it their all game after game. If Fred can continue to produce similar all-round displays consistently, there is no reason why he will not have his own chant by the end of the season.

