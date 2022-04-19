Ralf Rangnick says Manchester United cannot complete rebuild with just '3 or 4 new players'

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has claimed that the club would need more than “three or four new players” to turn their fortunes around. Admittedly, Rangnick has already submitted the names of a couple of players to the board who could thrive at Old Trafford in the coming years.

Fifth in the Premier League standings and knocked out of all competitions, the Red Devils are set to endure another disappointing campaign. They find themselves three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, meaning that missing out on Champions League football remains a real possibility.

Dominic Booth @DomBooth19



manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… Rangnick again just speaking so much sense. Says three or four signings aren't enough, has put forward target recommendations, even admits GK situation needs review. #mufc Rangnick again just speaking so much sense. Says three or four signings aren't enough, has put forward target recommendations, even admits GK situation needs review. #mufc manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

Considering Manchester United’s current state, the club are in dire need of a rebuild. Interim manager Rangnick, who will move on to an advisory role this summer, has some thoughts about the massive project. Speaking to Sky Sports, he first answered whether the chatter surrounding the upcoming manager has distracted the players.

He said:

“I don't think so, no. The players have to give their very best no matter who the next manager will be, and if he's announced in one or two or three weeks, I don't think that this affects the current situation we're in.”

He added:

“But yes, of course it's important to know who will be the new manager, because to start the recruitment process, to find the best possible players only makes sense if you know who will be the manager and how does he want to play.”

The German then disclosed that he had already made a couple of recommendations to the board.

Rangnick added:

“There might be a couple of players - and I have already named those players to the board - that independent from formation, from style of football, and independent from a new manager, that could be of interest for a club like United.”

He concluded by saying that Manchester United will require more than three or four signings to complete the rebuild.

The German stated:

“But in general, if you look at the size of the way the team needs to be rebuilt, I mean, it's not enough to bring in three or four new players. It will be more, bearing in mind how many players will no longer be here with the contracts running out.”

So far, Rangnick has managed Manchester United 23 times this season, recording 10 wins, eight draws, and five defeats. His next test awaits him at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium on Tuesday night.

Liverpool fans to stage a minute's applause during Manchester United’s Anfield visit

On Monday, Man United ace Cristiano Ronaldo disclosed the tragic passing of his newborn son. From famous celebrities to football clubs, condolences poured in from across the globe, supporting the 37-year-old during this difficult time. As per SPORTBible, Liverpool fans are next in line to show their support for a rival player.

SPORTbible @sportbible Liverpool fans are planning to stage a minute's applause in the seventh minute for Cristiano Ronaldo during Manchester United's visit to Anfield on Tuesday evening following the heartbreaking news of his baby son's death. Liverpool fans are planning to stage a minute's applause in the seventh minute for Cristiano Ronaldo during Manchester United's visit to Anfield on Tuesday evening following the heartbreaking news of his baby son's death. https://t.co/KvtHHi89sl

The Reds’ fans are supposedly preparing to hold a minute’s applause in the seventh minute during Manchester United’s visit to Anfield on Tuesday. It is unclear whether Ronaldo will be in action on Tuesday night following yesterday’s tragedy. If he is, the gesture from his rival fans is guaranteed to leave a lasting impression on the Manchester United legend.

Edited by Diptanil Roy