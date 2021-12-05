Ralf Rangnick could sign Premier League star for Manchester United after Sir Alex Ferguson's recommendation

Sir Alex Ferguson left Old Trafford in 2013 but the former Manchester United manager is still very much involved with the club's decision-making process. Sir Alex Ferguson is still helping the club with big decisions and the same has happened with Ralf Rangnick as well. Sir Alex has reportedly given the German some essential transfer advice after the latter took charge of United this week.

Rangnick has been appointed as the interim manager until the end of the season by Manchester United. According to reports, the manager will receive a sufficient transfer budget to spend in the January transfer window to try and strengthen the squad. One recommendation that stands out for Ralf Rangnick’s style of play is Aston Villa’s John McGinn.

"What I do know is that Sir Alex Ferguson is wondering why Manchester United let a talented Scottish boy slip through. He’ll be keeping a close eye on him that’s for sure and if he continues the way he is, you can bet he’ll be telling his pals at United, too."

McGinn has impressed in recent years, and his ability on the ball and calmness under pressure is something that will attract the attention of Rangnick.

John McGinn fits Ralf Rangnick’s high intensity style of play perfectly and can be an important figure for the gegenpressing era at Manchester United. The club needs a defensive midfielder to balance the starting XI at Old Trafford.

Moreover, Paul Pogba is likely to leave the club next summer. Sir Alex Ferguson wants Manchester United to sign Scottish star John McGinn. He has been on their watch list since 2019.

With players like Jesse Lingard and Pogba expected to leave the club next year, John McGinn could be an important addition for Manchester United. McGinn would most likely welcome this move to Manchester United but the midfielder won’t come cheap. Back in 2019, Aston Villa wanted £50 million for the talented midfielder and that was before McGinn signed a new deal with the club last December.

John McGinn still has three and a half years left on his current contract with Aston Villa. New manager Steven Gerrard will not want to let such a talented player leave the club. Manchester United, though, do have the financial power to try and lure the player to join the club. It will be interesting to see whether Ralf Rangnick decides to go for McGinn in the January transfer window.

