Ralph Hasenhuttl gives excellent remark on Liverpool loanee Takumi Minamino’s Southampton debut

After struggling with life at Liverpool, ex-Salzburg forward Takumi Minamino completed a January switch to Southampton on a short-term loan deal.

Liverpool had very busy winter transfer deadline day, as they completed the signing of central defenders Ben Davies from Preston North End and Ozan Kabak from Bundesliga outfit Schalke 04.

Meanwhile, Takumi Minamino moved on loan to Southampton as Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp revealed the Japan international will benefit from more game time with the Saints under head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl, who plays a similar attacking style.

Minamino was handed his debut by Southampton in the 3-2 defeat to Newcastle United last Saturday, and the Japan international opened his account with a sensational strike.

Speaking in the post-game interview to Daily Echo, Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl heaped praises on Minamino for his superb goal.

He also revealed that the game grew tough for the Liverpool loanee as time went on, with Southampton opting to go more direct in search of an equalizer.

All the same, the German head coach revealed that he showed he can be an important asset for the Saints.

“For Taki it’s good. I think it’s always good when you come in and immediately score. It was a fantastic goal, I think.

“He showed in some other movements also that he can help us in the 10 position,” said Hasenhuttl.

“It was tough in the end because it’s not his game – high balls in the box and he needs a little bit more space in the red zone. He showed that he can help us definitely.”

Liverpool's Takumi Minamino has struggled to impress in the Premier League

Fulham v Liverpool - Premier League

Takumi Minamino rose to stardom during his time with Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg, where he won the league every season in each of his four-year stint.

The 26-year-old joined Liverpool in the winter of 2018 in a £7.65m but failed to break into Jurgen Klopp’s set up, as he was sparsely used by the titleholders.

In his first season, he failed to impress, as he was handed just two starts in 10 Premier League appearances for Liverpool last season.

This season Minamino has made nine appearances for Liverpool in the Premier League, but has been handed just six minutes of action since scoring his only goal against Crystal Palace back in December.

30 - Takumi Minamino has scored just 30 minutes into his Southampton debut, after netting just one goal in 531 minutes for Liverpool in the Premier League.

A temporary move to Southampton might just be what the forward needs to bring to life his career with Liverpool.

Minamino will become the second Japan international to play for Southampton, as he walks the path Sampdoria man Maya Yoshida once took.