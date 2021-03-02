Ramon Calderon explains why Real Madrid might struggle to sign Liverpool star

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon has admitted that the Whites want to sign Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, but a deal might not materialize.

Salah has been linked with a move to La Liga after admitting he would not say no to an opportunity to play in Spain.

Real Madrid are said to be interested, as they are expected to add more quality to their squad next summer after a largely underwhelming 2020-21 season so far.

Like Real Madrid, Liverpool too have been inconsistent because of the numerous injuries some of their key players have suffered, but Salah has been a bright spot.

Real Madrid "want" Liverpool's Mohamed Salah - but face crucial transfer stumbling blockhttps://t.co/WomwE1vkKw — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) March 1, 2021

The Egyptian is the leading goal-scorer in the Premier League, and continues to attract interest from Real Madrid. Calderon, however, believes that a move to the Bernabeu will be difficult due to financial restraints.

“He is a great player and a goalscorer. He helped Liverpool by giving his best, but I don’t think they will let him go,” Calderon explained.

“It is expected that, if they were to think about it, they would only let him go for a lot of money.

“Salah is wanted, of course, by Real Madrid, but Liverpool would ask for a lot of money and, if that deal were to be completed, it would be crucial,” he said on ON Time Sports.

Real Madrid might have to sell first if they want to sign Mohamed Salah

Advertisement

Mohamed Salah’s contract with Liverpool expires only in 2023, so the Reds are in a good position to ask for a big fee for his sale.

Generally, Real Madrid don’t shy away from spending big on players, but the financial implications of COVID-19 have made it a lot harder to sign players for a big fee.

Real Madrid spent in excess of £100 million to sign Eden Hazard in 2019, but the Belgian has not been able to make the desired impact.

Hazard is 30 already, and for Real Madrid to have any chance of signing Salah or any other big name player, they will first have to sell the likes of Hazard for a decent fee.

The former Chelsea man has been linked with an exit, as have the likes of Isco and Vinicius Junior. So, Real Madrid could yet make the funds to bid for Salah this summer.