"Ramos incident still affects Salah" - Egyptian great Mohamed Aboutrika says Liverpool superstar 'wants revenge' against Real Madrid

Egyptian legend Mohamed Aboutrika feels Mohamed Salah is still affected by the Sergio Ramos incident from the 2018 UEFA Champions League final. He added that Salah would seek revenge when Liverpool and Real Madrid lock horns again in the Paris showpiece this month.

Salah went off injured just 30 minutes into the Kiev final after Ramos pulled him to the floor, injuring his shoulder as the forward trudged off in tears.

It was a huge blow for the Reds, who eventually lost the match 3-1. However, exactly a year later, Salah helped them win a sixth European crown in Madrid.

However, Aboutrika feels the 29-year-old goalscoring ace isn't content yet and wants to settle some scores with Real Madrid. He said:

“Ramos incident still affects Mo Salah to this day. He wants revenge."

Ahead of Real Madrid's clash with Manchester City last night, Salah had said that he wants to play the Spanish giants in the final. Speaking on BT Sport, he said:

"I want to play Madrid, I have to be honest. Manchester City's a real tough team, we've played against them a few times this season.

"If you ask me personally, I would prefer Madrid. We lost in the final before against them, I want to play them and hopefully we'll win."

Now that his wish has been granted, the Liverpool attacker posted a bullish tweet on social media:

Liverpool will play Real Madrid in a titanic UEFA Champions League final at the Parc des Princes on May 28.

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah has a poor record against Real Madrid

Salah has a history with Real Madrid, and one he won't be too proud of. The forward has faced them five times in the Champions League, winning none.

He lost both the last-16 ties against them with AS Roma in 2016, failing to score in both before the loss in the 2018 final.

The Egyptian finally broke the duck in the quarterfinals last year. He scored one but Liverpool were beaten 3-1 before the two teams played out a goalless draw at Anfield.

The Egyptian boasts a good record against almost every top side he has faced. However, somehow he seems to run out of luck against the Spanish giants every time.

It will be interesting to see what's in store for him ahead of their latest encounter.

