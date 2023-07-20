Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr suffered a 4-1 defeat against Benfica in their latest pre-season friendly on Thursday, July 20. The Portugal captain failed to get on the scoresheet despite playing 84 minutes in the game. Fans on Twitter reacted as they watched the action unfold.

While Ronaldo didn't get on the scoresheet and missed a couple of great opportunities, his former Real Madrid teammate Angel di Maria was ruthless in front of goal, scoring a spectacular opener for Benfica.

FIFA World Cup hat-trick hero Goncalo Ramos, Ronaldo's teammate in the Portuguese national team, bagged a first-half brace before Khalid Al-Ghannam pulled one back for Al-Nassr.

Andreas Schjelderup bagged another goal for Benfica late in the game to make it 4-1 for the Portuguese side. While Ronaldo recently said that European football has lost its quality, Benfica showed they are levels above Al-Nassr as they toyed with the Saudi Pro League club.

Fans on Twitter reacted to the game with one user making fun of Ronaldo for almost getting on the scoresheet. The fan wrote:

"Give him the almost d'or."

Another fan said Goncalo Ramos is showing Ronaldo how to be clinical in front of the goal, writing:

"Ramos showing ronaldo how to score, just like in the world cup."

While Ronaldo set up Anderson Talisca on one occasion with a classy pass inside the box, the Brazilian skied his acrobatic effort. Overall, Al-Nassr were completely outplayed for the second game in a row, after a 5-0 defeat against Celta Vigo in their previous friendly.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. suffered a 4-1 defeat against Benfica:

Miralen Pjanic said he was close to joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Juventus teammate Miralem Pjanic recently said that he was close to a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr last year. The 33-year-old midfielder now plays for UAE Pro League club Sharjah.

Pjanic and Ronaldo played 77 matches together for the Old Lady and combined for seven goals. Speaking about him being close to a move to Al-Nassr last year, Pjanic said (via Cristiano Xtra):

“Last season, I was close to signing for Al Nassr. There is a lot of passion for football in Saudi Arabia. I spoke to Cristiano [Ronaldo] and he is sure that it will be one of the best world leagues in the future.”

While Cristiano Ronaldo is hopeful about the SPL becoming one of the top five leagues in the world, his team's performances against European clubs have been discouraging. Fans will hope Al-Nassr make more signings before the start of the 2023-24 season.