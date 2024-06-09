Ranking 5 favorites to win Copa America 2024

The Copa America 2024 is set to take place in the USA, with the competition aimed at building up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup set to be co-hosted by the US, Mexico, and Canada. South America's finest teams will take center stage Stateside, with six teams from the CONCACAF region also joining them to take the number of participants to 16.

The tournament in the USA will bring together some of the finest South American talents, including the likes of Lionel Messi and Vinicius Jr. Argentina will be looking to retain the title they won on Brazilian soil in 2021, with captain Lionel Messi spearheading their efforts. The likes of Brazil, Colombia, Uruguay, and Ecuador will be keen to stop La Albiceleste.

USA, Mexico, Canada, Jamaica, Costa Rica, and Panama will try to become the first non-South American team to win the title. The Mexicans have come closest, twice finishing in second place after losing to Argentina in 1993 and Colombia in 2001.

This article ranks the favorites to win Copa America 2024, which will reach its conclusion on July 14.

#5. Ecuador (Group B - Copa America 2024)

Led by all-time leading goalscorer Enner Valencia, Ecuador are one of the dark horses for Copa America 2024. Drawn in Group B alongside Mexico, Venezuela, and Jamaica, Felix Sanchez's side have one of the most exciting teams in the tournament.

Ecuador has the Premier League's most expensive player, Moises Caicedo, in their squad alongside 17-year-old wonderkid Kendry Paez. They also have talents like Piero Hincapie, Willian Pacho, Jeremy Sarmiento, and Angelo Preciado.

La Tri have lost just two of their last 11 games, with the losses coming against Italy and world champions Argentina. Their mix of youth and experience, coupled with the number of players playing in Europe, certainly gives them an outside chance of winning.

#4. Colombia (Group D - Copa America 2024)

Colombia v United States

Captained and led by James Rodriguez, Colombia have undergone a bit of a revival since Nestor Lorenzo took charge in 2022. La Tricolor thumped the USMNT 5-1 to send a stern warning to their Copa America 2024 rivals about the quality they possess.

A new crop of Colombian stars have taken center stage alongside Rodriguez. Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi, Crystal Palace full-back Daniel Munoz, and Liverpool winger Luis Diaz are among their biggest names.

Lorenzo's side are the only undefeated side in the CONMEBOL 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with three wins and three draws to their name. They have yet to taste defeat in a 22-game stretch that dates back to February 2022, defeating Spain, Germany, and Brazil in that time.

#3. Uruguay (Group C - Copa America 2024)

Mexico v Uruguay - International Friendly

Arguably South America's most in-form side, Uruguay have benefitted greatly from the appointment of Marcelo Bielsa as their manager. Bielsa has got La Celeste performing at a level reminiscent of the 2010s, with Liverpool star Darwin Nunez his crown jewel.

Despite not having the duo of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani to call upon anymore, Uruguay have been excellent under Bielsa. They are the only side to defeat Argentina since the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, having won last November in a CONMEBOL 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

With the likes of Federico Valverde and Ronald Araujo providing quality in the central areas, Bielsa's side are capable of adapting to various game states. They possess the quality to play a possession-based style and the defensive strength to implement a defensive style. This makes them unpredictable and strong contenders for the Copa America 2024 title.

#2. Brazil (Group D - Copa America 2024)

England v Brazil - International Friendly

Still smarting at their defeat to Argentina at the Maracana in the 2021 final, Brazil will rest their hopes on Dorival Junior to get the trophy back. The Selecao are always among the favorites heading into any tournament, and the Copa America 2024 is no different.

Dorival Junior has implemented a bit of change in his squad, leaving out battle-hardened veterans such as Thiago Silva and Casemiro. With Neymar out injured, the manager has chosen to place his trust in Vinicius Jr and his fellow youthful forwards Endrick and Rodrygo in attack.

Brazil have the quality to hurt most teams, which they showed in two friendlies in March against England and Spain. The Selecao will face Colombia, Paraguay, and Costa Rica in their group, and should be able to navigate their way past the trio of teams.

#1. Argentina (Group A - Copa America 2024)

Brazil v Argentina - FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier

Argentina are aiming to emulate Chile by winning the Copa America title in consecutive editions. La Albiceleste remain largely unchanged from the side that conquered South America and the world three and two years ago, respectively.

In Lionel Scaloni, Argentina have arguably the best international manager in world football. Similarly, they have the mercurial Lionel Messi in their squad, as well as Angel Di Maria, who will leave the team after the tournament.

Lautaro Martinez won the Golden Boot in Serie A and is expected to play a huge role in the competition for Argentina. They are clear favorites heading into the tournament, and with just one defeat since November 2022, they have earned the tag.