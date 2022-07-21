Ranking Arsenal's 5 best players against Orlando City | Pre-season 2022-23

Looking to build on their convincing 2-0 win over Everton, Arsenal traveled to Orlando City for their second pre-season friendly in the United States on Wednesday night (July 20). Due to a ferocious thunderstorm, the kick-off was delayed by an hour.

Thankfully, the menacing weather could not dampen the spirit at Orlando City’s Exploria Stadium, with the vocal crowd spurring the teams on throughout the match. The Gunners characteristically played an exuberant brand of football and outclassed their Major League Soccer rivals, securing a 3-1 win in the end.

Playing at home, Orlando City started the game on the front foot. They took the fight to the Gunners with their passing and movement and registered their first shot on target after only three minutes of play. Former AC Milan man Alexandre Pato put his right foot through from outside the box, drawing a good save from Aaron Ramsdale.

A couple of minutes later, Arsenal cooked up their first attack of the match and found the back of the net through Pato’s compatriot Gabriel Martinelli. Pato came close to equalizing five minutes later, but ended up skying his effort from close range.

Arsenal @Arsenal Ipswich

Nurnberg

Everton

Orlando City



Another pre-season win



🟣 1-3 (FT) IpswichNurnbergEvertonOrlando CityAnother pre-season win🟣 1-3(FT) ✅ Ipswich ✅ Nurnberg✅ Everton✅ Orlando CityAnother pre-season win 💪 🟣 1-3 ⚫️ (FT) https://t.co/yA994J7hH0

It took the hosts 29 minutes to come up with a reply. From 20 yards out, Facundo Torres had a go at goal and saw his low drive squeeze past Ramsdale and into the bottom-right corner. Edward Nketiah had a couple of decent chances to restore the Gunners’ advantage, but he missed one and saw the other one blocked by the opposition.

New signing Gabriel Jesus was brought in at half-time to add more creativity to Arsenal’s attack. The north London outfit started playing with more authority and eventually scored their second goal in the 66th minute. Nketiah found himself in the right place at the right time and smartly slotted it home from the centre of the box.

The goal gave the Gunners more confidence going forward and Orlando City could not do much to keep them at bay. In the 80th minute, just six minutes after coming on, Reiss Nelson doubled Arsenal’s advantage, putting the game to bed.

Orlando City were thoroughly outplayed in the end, but their first-half display was certainly commendable.

On that note, here are five Arsenal stars who stepped up to guide their team to an impressive win against the MLS outfit:

#5 Thomas Partey

Arsenal v Leicester City - Premier League

Introduced in the 60th minute, Thomas Partey helped the Londoners regain control of the midfield.

Partey’s passing was on point as he covered passing lanes to keep threatening situations from developing. His driving runs from the middle were often key in breaking down the Orlando City defense.

Apart from putting in an immense shift in the middle of the park, Partey also took one shot five minutes after coming on. It drew a great save from Orlando City keeper Pedro Gallese.

#4 Bukayo Saka

West Ham United v Arsenal - Premier League

Mikel Arteta brought Bukayo Saka on in the 60th minute for Nicolas Pepe. The youngster, beaming with energy, won a free kick within minutes after coming on, and that was only the tip of the iceberg.

He made numerous encouraging runs down the right-hand channel, eventually popping up with the assist that decided the game.

In the 80th minute, Saka received a pass from Martin Odegaard on the right side of goal. He took a couple of seconds to judge the defender’s positioning and put in a dinking pass for Nelson, who cleverly tucked it home.

#3 Martin Odegaard

Arsenal v Orlando City SC

Martin Odegaard has gradually become one of Arsenal’s most important players.

The attacking midfielder tends to have a role in everything positive that the Gunners come up with, and Wednesday night’s display was no exception.

Wearing the captain’s armband, Odegaard pulled strings from his preferred attacking midfield role. He pierced the defense at will, combining effortlessly with Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka.

Odegaard, who was introduced at half-time, played four key passes and attempted a shot, which was smartly saved by the keeper.

The Norwegian was essentially one of the key substitutions that turned the tide in the Gunners’ favor.

#2 Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal v Everton - Pre-Season friendly

From being a frustrated forward on the bench to becoming one of Arsenal’s key assets, Eddie Nketiah has come quite far over the last few months.

Last night was another example of him being a menacing presence in the final third of the pitch.

Nketiah, who was on the pitch for 74 minutes, scored in the 66th minute to put the visitors 2-1 up. Intercepting a loose ball to the left of Orlando City’s goal, Nketiah instinctively put his foot through and found the bottom-right corner.

Nketiah’s link-up play with Gabriel Jesus was encouraging, and the former proved to be quite effective on the left flank as well.

#1 Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal v Everton - Pre-Season friendly

Former Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus enjoyed a stellar outing on Wednesday night.

Mikel Arteta gave him a floating role, enabling him to make the most of the space the opposition left behind. Thanks to his attacking acumen, Jesus found it rather easy to pop up in dangerous areas.

The Brazilian, who was introduced at half-time, tested the keeper inside a minute of coming on. His right-footed shot from outside the box would have hit the back of the net had it not been for Gallese’s impressive reflexes. He tested him once again four minutes later, this time from the left of the six-yard box.

In the 66th minute, Jesus received a pass from Odegaard, spun around, and went through on goal. The opposition committed a last-ditch tackle to keep him from scoring, but the loose ball fell kindly for Nketiah, who slammed it home.

Although he did not score, it was a near-perfect performance for Jesus, one with enough material to excite the fans for the upcoming campaign.

