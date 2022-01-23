Ranking the 5 most skillful players in football history

Skillful players are perhaps the most fascinating set of players to watch on a football pitch. Nothing beats the thrill of watching these amazing superstars entertain us with their incredible abilities, leaving opposition teams dumbfounded as they perform magic with the ball at their feet.

It goes without saying that many skillful players have made their impact felt in the sport in its long and illustrious history. Apart from putting a smile on the faces of fans with their mesmerizing displays, these players have also enjoyed very successful careers at club and international levels.

It is such a gargantuan task to rank the most skillful players in football history. This is because many exceptional names come to mind, thereby, creating a selection headache. Nevertheless, we've had a close look at these names and managed to come up with a list of five who stand out from the pack.

#5 Diego Maradona

The Argentine was a huge problem for opposition teams

The now late Argentina legend was a pure joy to watch during his days on the football pitch. He was easily the most skillful player of his generation, making many fall in love with the game with his exploits on the field.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 53 - Diego Maradona completed 53 dribbles at the #86Mexico World Cup, 37 more than any other player. Mazy. vine.co/v/MXv9UFbOHmX 53 - Diego Maradona completed 53 dribbles at the #86Mexico World Cup, 37 more than any other player. Mazy. vine.co/v/MXv9UFbOHmX

Diego Maradona was a pure magician with the ball at his feet, pulling off some of the most ridiculous moves ever witnessed in the sport. His close control, sharp turning and technique on the ball allowed him to single-handedly destroy opposition defenses almost at will.

The former Napoli star enjoyed a fabulous spell at the top of the game, winning the FIFA World Cup with his nation. He has also won multiple trophies at club level, playing for the likes of Barcelona, Napoli and Sevilla.

#4 Lionel Messi

Messi continues running riot with his brilliant skills

Lionel Messi is without doubt one of the most skillful players in the football world at the moment. The Argentine has been at the top of the game for almost two decades, running riot with his magical efforts on the ball.

Similar to Maradona, Messi has a low center of gravity that allows him to change direction swiftly, penetrating opposition defenses using his close control, sharp turning and amazing technique.

B/R Football @brfootball Lionel Messi is the highest-rated player on FIFA 22 Lionel Messi is the highest-rated player on FIFA 22 🌟 https://t.co/1oioOtkm7V

The 34-year-old has written his name in the history books, winning the most number of Ballon d'Or awards (7). Lionel Messi has won everything there's to win at club level, including four Champions League crowns, 10 domestic league titles and many more.

He recently led his nation to win the Copa America, further soldifying his reputation as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport.

