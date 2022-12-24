Ranveer Singh leaves internet in splits with new edited image alongside Lionel Messi

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh has left the internet in splits with an edited image of himself along with 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi. Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties in last Sunday's final to win their third title as Messi finally got his hands on the elusive gold trophy.

Singh was at the Lusail Stadium to watch all the action unfold as his wife, actress Deepika Padukone, came out with Spanish legend Iker Casillas to unveil the World Cup trophy before kick-off.

Both were seen enjoying Argentina's win from the stands. To commemorate Messi's historic moment, Singh shared a photoshopped picture of himself alongside the PSG star on Instagram.

The original picture was of Messi along with photographer Rohan Shrestha during the Argentine star's photoshoot for Byjus. Singh added himself to it and captioned the image:

"Just because you know photoshop doesn’t mean you photoshop me out 💁🏽‍♂️ @rohanshrestha"

The post drew hilarious reactions from fans in the comments, including notable personalities like Siddhanth Kapoor, Sophie Choudry and Gaurav Kapur. Shrestha himself reacted to the post with the comment:

"HAHAHHAHAHHAHAHHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHHAHAHHAHAH"

Singh's post has garnered over 600,000 likes in just under 24 hours after posting it. Many of the actor's fans also mocked his photoshop skills with sarcastic comments.

Lionel Messi cements 'GOAT' status with 2022 FIFA World Cup win

Lionel Messi finally realised his dream of winning the World Cup with Argentina on Sunday while cementing his legacy as arguably the greatest player of all time.

The 35-year-old was instrumental for his team throughout the campaign, scoring seven goals, including two in the final against France, and three assists to boot in seven games.

Despite all his achievements before the World Cup triumph, there was a general opinion that Messi needed to win the ultimate prize to seal his 'GOAT' status outright.

Now, with Lionel Messi writing his name among the World Cup winners, there's little scope for any debate, having now won every possible major trophy in his illustrious career.

The last 18 months have been particularly special for him on the international front as Messi went from zero titles to three. Argentina's Copa America in 2021 win earned him his first senior trophy with the national team before he followed it up with the Finalissima Cup in June this year.

However, it was the World Cup Messi yearned for, and he has now checked that box as well.

Poll : 0 votes