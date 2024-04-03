“Rapes are taking place on a daily basis” - Journalist claims Ex-Ajax and Sevilla star Quincy Promes is suffering nightmarish jail term in Dubai

Former Ajax player Quincy Promes is currently jailed in Dubai, and he is reportedly suffering because of the prison's horrible conditions.

After playing for Ajax and Sevilla, Promes left for Russia, where he currently plays for Spartak Moscow. During his time in the East European country, he was sentenced by a Dutch court to 18 months in jail for stabbing someone at a family gathering. He has also been sentenced for trafficking 1,363 kilos of cocaine worth approximately €76.1 million.

After joining Spartak Moscow on a trip to the Middle East, Promes was arrested at the airport and detained in Dubai's Al Aweer prison, which is a reportedly harsh place. According to reports from De Telegraaf (via Marca), 20 inmates are housed in quarters meant to hold six, and they endure everyday atrocities including sexual abuse and a lack of protection.

According to John van den Heuvel (via Marca), Quincy Promes' situation in the Dubai prison is troubling. He revealed:

"It seems that rapes are taking place in this prison on a daily basis, as there are few guards to carry out surveillance services. Prisoners spend their time in a cold and noisy environment due to the strong air conditioning."

According to the report, Promes is frantically attempting to get out of the Dubai prison by asking to be extradited to Russia. However, there is some uncertainty around this.

Quincy Promes arrested in Dubai after Netherlands issues request

Spartak Moscow forward Quincy Promes has been taken into custody in Dubai. This was done in response to a request for his arrest made by the Netherlands after he was sentenced to six years in prison for drug trafficking. He failed to appear for his court appearance in the Netherlands, meaning he was sentenced in absentia last month.

A red notice, which is a worldwide request for the temporary arrest of a suspect pending extradition, allowed Promes' arrest. The Amsterdam public prosecution revealed (via The Guardian):

“The arrested man was reportedly staying in luxury in Dubai according to various media reports. However, he has been taken into custody thanks to the efforts of the authorities in both countries. At this time, it is not possible to provide additional information to avoid disruption of the ongoing investigation.”

Even though it is not anticipated that Quincy Promes would return to the Netherlands at any point on his own volition, Dutch prosecutors are still making efforts to get him back.

Poll : Will Ajax qualify for European football next season? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion