Raphael Varane comments on Manchester United's top 4 chances after 1-1 draw against Southampton 

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has vowed to keep fighting after the side's disappointing 1-1 draw with Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

The side dropped points for the second consecutive game, having also been held to an identical scoreline by Burnley last weekend, sustaining another blow to their top-four hopes.

The Red Devils are currently fifth in the league table, level on points with fourth-placed West Ham, however Arsenal and Tottenham are breathing right below their neck.

The Gunners are just a point behind Ralf Rangnick's side with two games in hand while Spurs are four points adrift with three games still to play before they catch up.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews Manchester United 1-1 Southampton FT:



Shots: 12-13

Shots on target: 8-4

Possession: 52%-48%

Pass accuracy: 82%-81%

Corners: 1-4

Fouls: 12-13



More points dropped for the Red Devils. Manchester United 1-1 Southampton FT:Shots: 12-13Shots on target: 8-4Possession: 52%-48%Pass accuracy: 82%-81%Corners: 1-4Fouls: 12-13More points dropped for the Red Devils. https://t.co/cS0NTkPpQc

There's a real chance that Manchester United could drop further down the standings once these sides have played all their remaining matches, plunging their Champions League ambitions into doubt.

However, Varane issued a defiant message after today's result. Speaking to BT Sport after the match, he said:

"We never give up and we have to fight until the end.

"We are disappointed about the result, it is not enough for us. We have to keep pushing. In last three or four games we have played much better but the result is not enough for us. We have to fight and be focused on the next game.

"It is the second time the beginning of second half has not been good enough and we concede a goal. We had good opportunities in the first half."

Manchester United next play Brighton in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Misfiring Manchester United must find form soon

Manchester United have endured a topsy-turvy campaign, and although they've lost just once in the league under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, their performance hasn't been convincing.

While the side appears to lack a coherent style of play, many big names are misfiring too, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese talisman hasn't scored or assisted in any of their six top-flight matches this year as his form has dramatically nosedived.

B/R Football @brfootball



Knocked out of the FA Cup by Middlesbrough

Draw against last-place Burnley

Draw against 10th-place Southampton



🤷‍♂️ Manchester United’s last three games:Knocked out of the FA Cup by MiddlesbroughDraw against last-place BurnleyDraw against 10th-place Southampton🤷‍♂️ Manchester United’s last three games: ▪️ Knocked out of the FA Cup by Middlesbrough ▪️ Draw against last-place Burnley ▪️ Draw against 10th-place Southampton🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/97VIB7KjNB

He's currently on his worst run of form in all competitions since 2009.

Also, for the third consecutive time, the Red Devils have thrown an early lead to allow the opposite side back into the match.

Also Read Article Continues below

All this is hurting the side and their hopes of a direct qualification for the Champions League.

Edited by Arnav