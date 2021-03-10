Raphael Varane considering Real Madrid exit - Reports 

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is reportedly considering an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu next summer.

According to a report by AS, the France international might leave Los Blancos if he is unable to agree new terms with the club.

The World Cup winner will be out-of-contract at Real Madrid in 2022. And with just over a year to go until he can leave for free, the club are keen to get him to agree a new deal.

The report, however, reveals that Real Madrid would rather sell him in the summer and recoup some transfer fee rather than lose him on a Bosman next summer.

It is understood that Real Madrid are keen on extending Varane's contract, but the Frenchman is reportedly weighing his options.

What alternatives could Real Madrid consider if they sell Raphael Varane?

Sergio Ramos could also leave Real Madrid next summer.

The report by AS identifies Jules Kounde, Pau Torres, and David Alaba as potential replacements next summer if the Varane is to depart the Bernabeu.

Varane had been close to leaving the Bernabeu in 2019, with Manchester United strongly linked with him. However, the return of Zinedine Zidane at the helm convinced the World Cup winner to stay put.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old joined Real Madrid from Lens in 2011, and has since become a bonafide mainstay in the first team. Varane has made 352 appearances in all competitions for the Bernabeu outfit, scoring 17 goals.

His partnership with Sergio Ramos at the heart of defense has been one of the most rock-solid in the world over the last decade. It has played a key role in helping the club win18 major trophies.

His captain, Sergio Ramos, has also been linked with a move away from Real Madrid next summer, with his contract set to run out in a few months.

Despite currently being on the sidelines with injury, the Spain international is keen on remaining in the Spanish capital. But it looks increasingly likely that he might bring his 16-year association with the Bernabeu outfit to an end.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid will lose their two starting center-backs in the same transfer window. But if that's the case, they would both depart as bonafide legends of the club.