Raphael Varane names the joker and best-dressed player in the Manchester United dressing room 

Manchester United superstar Raphael Varane has named the funniest man and the best dresser person in United’s dressing room, giving the honors to Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho, respectively.

After having won it all with Real Madrid, the French defender joined Manchester United in the summer of 2021. The Frenchman has since made himself at home, learning the ins and outs of the United dressing room.

In an interview with Goal, Varane’s dressing room knowledge was put to the test, with the interviewer asking him to name the joker and the best dresser on the team. When asked who the funniest person on the team was, the 2018 World Cup winner said:

“Bruno Fernandes, he's funny, he's always happy.”

The former Real Madrid man was then prompted to name the snappiest dresser in the squad. Surprisingly, he did not give the honors to Cristiano Ronaldo. Here’s the player he went with:

“Sancho, Jadon.”

Adjusting to a new league and struggling to keep niggling injuries at bay, Varane did not play his best football last season. He only featured in 29 games across competitions, recording one goal and an assist.

Varane could help Manchester United’s avoid an embarrassment against Liverpool.

At Real Madrid (between 2011 and 2021), Varane impressed onlookers with his ice-cool attitude, ability to read the danger, and brilliant interception skills. With Harry Maguire still struggling to find his footing, Manchester United need Varane to take point in defense this season.

The Red Devils have started their Premier League campaign in the worst possible fashion. They lost their opener 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion (August 7) and then succumbed to an embarrassing 4-0 defeat at Brentford (August 13).

Varane did not feature in the first match, and came in as a second-half substitute against Brentford. After being introduced, Varane completed 22 of 25 passes, accurately delivered both attempted long balls, had two clearances, and registered two recoveries.

The France international is was arguably the best defender for Manchester United against Brentford and should get the nod against Liverpool on Monday night (August 22). If the centre-back brings his best game against the Reds, United will have a decent chance of avoiding another embarrassing outcome in front of their home fans.

