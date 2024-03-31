Raphael Varane provides injury update after early substitution in Manchester United's draw against Brentford

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane provided a succinct update on his fitness after being taken off early in the Red Devils' 1-1 draw against Brentford. The Frenchman was replaced at half-time by Harry Maguire, leading many to wonder if he had sustained an injury.

Speaking to Manchester Evening News, he gave a short reply, saying:

"Not too bad."

The Frenchman has suffered a host of injuries in his stint with Manchester United, including setbacks to his hamstring, ankle and groin. He has made 29 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring one goal.

Varane is set to be out of contract in the summer after signing a four-year deal when he joined United in 2021. The Red Devils have not taken up the option of triggering a one-year extension in his contract, meaning he could be searching for a new club in the summer.

His partner in central defence to start the game, Victor Lindelof also suffered an apparent injury in the second period. Manager Erik ten Hag had this to say:

"I can't tell. We took Rapha off as a precaution at half-time and Victor we have to assess tomorrow."

It was a difficult game for Manchester United as they were forced to endure a barrage of shots from Brentford. However, they thought they had won it when Mason Mount scored in the 96th minute, only for Kristoffer Ajer to equalize minutes later as the game ended 1-1.

Peter Schmeichel blasts Manchester United star for lack of effort

Wan-Bissaka's mistake led to Brentford's equaliser.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel criticized defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka for an apparent lapse of concentration in the side's 1-1 draw against Brentford.

Speaking after the game, he said:

“If you look at Wan-Bissaka on the Brentford goal, and this is what I mean by standards. Wan-Bissaka is out there to the left, the ball gets crossed and now look at him. He’s walking off, walking, walking, he’s jogging.

“And Ivan Toney would have been offside had he followed the back-four line up and then that goal wouldn’t have happened. Look at him [Wan-Bissaka] coming out! Look at it!"

The right-back's poor effort meant Ivan Toney could put the ball in the box. It was met by Bees defender Kristoffer Ajer who headed home to level the scores late in the game.

Manchester United were second-best throughout the game but looked to have stolen a win through a Mason Mount goal in the 96th minute. However, the draw means their hopes of finishing in the top four have dwindled further, as they find themselves 11 points off.