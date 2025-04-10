Raphinha equals impressive record held by Lionel Messi during Barcelona's 4-0 win over Dortmund 

Brazilian attacker Raphinha equalled Lionel Messi's record for most goal involvements in a single UEFA Champions League season during Barcelona's 4-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund. The La Liga giants faced Dortmund in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, April 9.

Ad

The former Leeds United star broke the deadlock in the 25th minute, courtesy of Pau Cubarsi's assist. Robert Lewandowski (48') netted a header in the second half on Raphinha's cross to double La Blaugrana's lead. The Polish attacker completed his brace in the 66th minute before Raphinha assisted Lamine Yamal for Barcelona's fourth goal (77').

With his stellar performance in the first leg against Dortmund, the Brazilian attacker has 12 goals and seven assists in 11 games in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League. With 19 goal contributions, he has equalled Argentine superstar Lionel Messi's record from the 2011/12 season.

Ad

Trending

In that season, the Inter Miami star scored 14 goals and provided five assists, accumulating 19 goal contributions in 11 appearances. However, Raphinha might also look forward to chasing Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 21 goal involvements, which he created in the 2013/14 season for Real Madrid.

Hansi Flick's side will visit the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday, April 15, for the second leg fixture with a four-goal lead.

Raphinha praises two Barcelona teammates after dominant win over Borussia Dortmund in UCL

FC Barcelona v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Quarter Final First Leg - Source: Getty

Raphinha has lauded his Barcelona teammates Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal after La Blaugrana recorded a comfortable 4-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the 1st leg of the UCL quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Ad

The Brazilian attacker said he enjoys playing with high-level players and has a righteous understanding with the other two attackers. He said after the match (via SportBible):

"I love playing with high-level players, Lamine (Yamal), Robert (Lewandowski) and me understand each other very well. This is very important, and I hope to continue putting up spectacular numbers."

All three attackers scored for the La Liga giants in the quarterfinal, and with the four-goal lead, La Blaugrana are the favorites to advance to the semi-finals. If Barca maintains the lead at Dortmund, they will reach the last four in the UCL for the first time since 2018/19.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shashank Shashank is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football since the past 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has also played the sport as a box-to-box midfielder and a full-back at national level, along with Tennis, Taekwondo and Boxing.



Shashank has been a Liverpool supporter since 2014 and had first stumbled upon the club after receiving a gift which had the words 'Liverpool FC' written on it. He has idolised Steven Gerrard over the years but his favorite football memory is the Reds' incredible comeback 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semis. He, unsurprisingly, also loves Jurgen Klopp's managerial style.



He strives to report 100% accurate content by going through several social media platforms, and prides himself on his above-average vocabulary and researching skills. In his career so far, Shashank has had the privilege of interviewing Indian national football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.



Shashank also follows the Indian Super League and the Eredivisie along with European Football. In his off time, he likes to do theatre, watch Tennis, and travel. Know More