Raphinha equals impressive record held by Lionel Messi during Barcelona's 4-0 win over Dortmund 

Brazilian attacker Raphinha equalled Lionel Messi's record for most goal involvements in a single UEFA Champions League season during Barcelona's 4-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund. The La Liga giants faced Dortmund in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, April 9.
The former Leeds United star broke the deadlock in the 25th minute, courtesy of Pau Cubarsi's assist. Robert Lewandowski (48') netted a header in the second half on Raphinha's cross to double La Blaugrana's lead. The Polish attacker completed his brace in the 66th minute before Raphinha assisted Lamine Yamal for Barcelona's fourth goal (77').
With his stellar performance in the first leg against Dortmund, the Brazilian attacker has 12 goals and seven assists in 11 games in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League. With 19 goal contributions, he has equalled Argentine superstar Lionel Messi's record from the 2011/12 season.
In that season, the Inter Miami star scored 14 goals and provided five assists, accumulating 19 goal contributions in 11 appearances. However, Raphinha might also look forward to chasing Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 21 goal involvements, which he created in the 2013/14 season for Real Madrid.
Hansi Flick's side will visit the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday, April 15, for the second leg fixture with a four-goal lead.
Raphinha praises two Barcelona teammates after dominant win over Borussia Dortmund in UCL
Raphinha has lauded his Barcelona teammates Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal after La Blaugrana recorded a comfortable 4-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the 1st leg of the UCL quarterfinal on Wednesday.
The Brazilian attacker said he enjoys playing with high-level players and has a righteous understanding with the other two attackers. He said after the match (via SportBible):
"I love playing with high-level players, Lamine (Yamal), Robert (Lewandowski) and me understand each other very well. This is very important, and I hope to continue putting up spectacular numbers."
All three attackers scored for the La Liga giants in the quarterfinal, and with the four-goal lead, La Blaugrana are the favorites to advance to the semi-finals. If Barca maintains the lead at Dortmund, they will reach the last four in the UCL for the first time since 2018/19.