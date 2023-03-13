Create

“Raphinha makes Vinicius look average” - Twitter explodes as Barcelona secure nervy 1-0 win against Athletic Club

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Mar 13, 2023 03:36 IST
Barcelona earned a dramatic 1-0 win
Barcelona extended their lead over Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table to nine points with a 1-0 win against Athletic Bilbao at San Mames on Sunday.

Fans on Twitter exploded with excitement as the match unfolded. Raphinha scored the goal for the Catalan club in the injury time of the first half (45+1'). It looked like Inaki Williams had equalized late in the second half. The goal, however, was overruled.

The Blaugrana had Robert Lewandowski back in the lineup after the Polish striker nursed a hamstring injury. Ferran Torres and Raphinha partnered the former Bayern Munich attacker in the attack.

Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen were the central defending pairing in the absence of the suspended Ronald Araujo. The Uruguayan picked up a red card in the previous match against Valencia.

With a La Liga showdown against Real Madrid on the horizon, the game was a crucial one for the Catalan club. Xavi's side lived up to the occasion. They saw the majority of the ball as well, keeping a 66 percent possession.

Despite having a total of 12 shots, Ernesto Valverde's team were unable to find the back of the net for the majority of the match. Inaki William's 87th-minute strike was overruled. Barca now have 65 points from 25 La Liga matches.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Barcelona's win against Athletic Bilbao:

❗| Raphinha this season:9 goals.9 assists.What an impact he's had! ✨ https://t.co/pELGYMoRyZ
You can call raphinha a flop or fake brazillian or whatever. This man has been insanely clutch for us. He’s bagged so many points this season single handedly https://t.co/W6xpA2i3G0
RAPHINHA GOAALLL!!!! What a player!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔝🔝🔝 https://t.co/VpWHGXIgTq
🥳 RAPHINHA! 🎉 https://t.co/pRJfahwNQ1
9 goals & 9 assists for Raphinha so far this season 🇧🇷✨ https://t.co/L3COdHJ8xv
That's 𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗘 goals and 𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗘 assists for Raphinha this season. 🇧🇷✨ https://t.co/e5fXPG8pOg
9 Goals and 9 assists for Raphinha this season, and we were hearing flop shouts https://t.co/CzT9wB9OgG
Raphinha has 12 goals and assists in 17 games in 2023, the most in Spain and top 5 in Europe. More than Haaland, Messi, Lewandowski, and Neymar. https://t.co/S2up9OQnc8
Image: Raphinha's goal that had been disallowed but the VAR confirmed it was a goal, as the Brazilian was not offside. https://t.co/gGL3HJYFty
Raphinha makes Vinicius look average https://t.co/cfLLOwTOZL
I've probably said this in the past and I'll keep on saying it.RAPHINHA STEPPED UP MASSIVELY SINCE THAT DEMBÉLÉ'S INJURY.Important player for Barça so far this season! 🔥 https://t.co/nQTTpE0CHz
I repeat ever since we saw this Raphinha picture, he has been cooking ever since. The best Brazilian in la liga currently https://t.co/zDDTf6mzkq
If I hear anyone calling Raphinha a flop…
Yes it was disrespectful to compare Raphinha to Antony https://t.co/oh8DA0G8ez
This is what you get when you play Raphinha with an overlapping RB https://t.co/wQuERGFINM
Gavi doing whatever it takes to win the ball 😂 https://t.co/I0GwVOtn4L
What playing for Barcelona means to Gavi. 👏🏼 https://t.co/8KaGfcpjm5
🤯Foul on Gavi. We need to stop the payments to La Liga referees.😭 https://t.co/9coKJ3re2U
Gavi 🙌🙌🙌
Gavi cuando se olvida las llaves en casa: https://t.co/jgVTSFBlaU
The Xavi Hernandez we need in the 2nd half: https://t.co/Anlz5wk4zl
FULL TIME!!!!!!!!! #AthleticBarça https://t.co/YXITJ8VQyK

Barcelona president Joan Laporta reacted to the Negreira case

Barcelona have been accused of paying former vice-president of the refereeing committee, Enriquez Negreira a sum of €7.4 million between 2001 and 2018.

The Blaugrana reportedly wanted neutral referees to be given charge of their matches in return.

The allegations have drawn reactions across the football world. Barca president Joan Laporta has now released a statement, saying:

“Culers, be calm. Barça are innocent of what it is accused of, and the victim of a campaign against its honour, in which everyone is now involved. We are not surprised, though. We will defend Barça and prove our innocence. Many will have to rectify."

The Blaugrana are reportedly looking to host a press conference within the next two weeks.

