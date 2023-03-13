“Raphinha makes Vinicius look average” - Twitter explodes as Barcelona secure nervy 1-0 win against Athletic Club

Barcelona extended their lead over Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table to nine points with a 1-0 win against Athletic Bilbao at San Mames on Sunday.

Fans on Twitter exploded with excitement as the match unfolded. Raphinha scored the goal for the Catalan club in the injury time of the first half (45+1'). It looked like Inaki Williams had equalized late in the second half. The goal, however, was overruled.

The Blaugrana had Robert Lewandowski back in the lineup after the Polish striker nursed a hamstring injury. Ferran Torres and Raphinha partnered the former Bayern Munich attacker in the attack.

Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen were the central defending pairing in the absence of the suspended Ronald Araujo. The Uruguayan picked up a red card in the previous match against Valencia.

With a La Liga showdown against Real Madrid on the horizon, the game was a crucial one for the Catalan club. Xavi's side lived up to the occasion. They saw the majority of the ball as well, keeping a 66 percent possession.

Despite having a total of 12 shots, Ernesto Valverde's team were unable to find the back of the net for the majority of the match. Inaki William's 87th-minute strike was overruled. Barca now have 65 points from 25 La Liga matches.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Barcelona's win against Athletic Bilbao:

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | Raphinha this season:



9 goals.

9 assists.



9 goals.

9 assists.

What an impact he's had!

Hamood @sushiniesta You can call raphinha a flop or fake brazillian or whatever. This man has been insanely clutch for us. He’s bagged so many points this season single handedly You can call raphinha a flop or fake brazillian or whatever. This man has been insanely clutch for us. He’s bagged so many points this season single handedly https://t.co/W6xpA2i3G0

Reshad Rahman @ReshadRahman_ 9 goals & 9 assists for Raphinha so far this season 9 goals & 9 assists for Raphinha so far this season 🇧🇷✨ https://t.co/L3COdHJ8xv

barcacentre @barcacentre That's 𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗘 goals and 𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗘 assists for Raphinha this season. That's 𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗘 goals and 𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗘 assists for Raphinha this season. 🇧🇷✨ https://t.co/e5fXPG8pOg

𝙈𝙓 𝟲 🕊️ @MagicalXavi 9 Goals and 9 assists for Raphinha this season, and we were hearing flop shouts 9 Goals and 9 assists for Raphinha this season, and we were hearing flop shouts https://t.co/CzT9wB9OgG

H @hazfcb_ Raphinha has 12 goals and assists in 17 games in 2023, the most in Spain and top 5 in Europe. More than Haaland, Messi, Lewandowski, and Neymar. Raphinha has 12 goals and assists in 17 games in 2023, the most in Spain and top 5 in Europe. More than Haaland, Messi, Lewandowski, and Neymar. https://t.co/S2up9OQnc8

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Image: Raphinha's goal that had been disallowed but the VAR confirmed it was a goal, as the Brazilian was not offside. Image: Raphinha's goal that had been disallowed but the VAR confirmed it was a goal, as the Brazilian was not offside. https://t.co/gGL3HJYFty

𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐒 @ChaaliiyKay



RAPHINHA STEPPED UP MASSIVELY SINCE THAT DEMBÉLÉ'S INJURY.



Important player for Barça so far this season! I've probably said this in the past and I'll keep on saying it.RAPHINHA STEPPED UP MASSIVELY SINCE THAT DEMBÉLÉ'S INJURY.Important player for Barça so far this season! I've probably said this in the past and I'll keep on saying it.RAPHINHA STEPPED UP MASSIVELY SINCE THAT DEMBÉLÉ'S INJURY.Important player for Barça so far this season! 🔥 https://t.co/nQTTpE0CHz

DesmundOris @Desmund_Oris I repeat ever since we saw this Raphinha picture, he has been cooking ever since. The best Brazilian in la liga currently I repeat ever since we saw this Raphinha picture, he has been cooking ever since. The best Brazilian in la liga currently https://t.co/zDDTf6mzkq

Neal 🇦🇺 @NealGardner_ If I hear anyone calling Raphinha a flop… If I hear anyone calling Raphinha a flop…

Brian @Bri_an2 Yes it was disrespectful to compare Raphinha to Antony Yes it was disrespectful to compare Raphinha to Antony https://t.co/oh8DA0G8ez

Brian @Bri_an2 This is what you get when you play Raphinha with an overlapping RB This is what you get when you play Raphinha with an overlapping RB https://t.co/wQuERGFINM

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Gavi doing whatever it takes to win the ball Gavi doing whatever it takes to win the ball 😂 https://t.co/I0GwVOtn4L

FCB Albiceleste @FCBAlbiceleste 🤯Foul on Gavi. We need to stop the payments to La Liga referees. 🤯Foul on Gavi. We need to stop the payments to La Liga referees.😭 https://t.co/9coKJ3re2U

Random Boy @Raandomboy Gavi cuando se olvida las llaves en casa: Gavi cuando se olvida las llaves en casa: https://t.co/jgVTSFBlaU

𝚄𝙶𝙾𝙲𝙷𝚄𝙺𝚆𝚄⚡️ @UgoOsinobi The Xavi Hernandez we need in the 2nd half: The Xavi Hernandez we need in the 2nd half: https://t.co/Anlz5wk4zl

Barcelona president Joan Laporta reacted to the Negreira case

Barcelona have been accused of paying former vice-president of the refereeing committee, Enriquez Negreira a sum of €7.4 million between 2001 and 2018.

The Blaugrana reportedly wanted neutral referees to be given charge of their matches in return.

The allegations have drawn reactions across the football world. Barca president Joan Laporta has now released a statement, saying:

“Culers, be calm. Barça are innocent of what it is accused of, and the victim of a campaign against its honour, in which everyone is now involved. We are not surprised, though. We will defend Barça and prove our innocence. Many will have to rectify."

The Blaugrana are reportedly looking to host a press conference within the next two weeks.

