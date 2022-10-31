Raphinha reacts to Leeds United's impressive win over Liverpool at Anfield

Barcelona forward Raphinha has expressed his joy on social media after Leeds United's emphatic last-minute 2-1 victory over Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday (October 29).

Leeds climbed out of the relegation zone in the Premier League with their first win in nine games at the weekend. Rodrigo Moreno and Crysencio Summerville scored either side of Mohamed Salah's equaliser to inflict on Liverpool a first home defeat of the season.

After scoring his second Premier League goal against the Merseyside outfit, Summerville took to Instagram, posting:

"Words can't describe my feeling right now. I pray everyday and thank God for moments like this 🤲🏽 Thanks to the amazing fans for the support. Big team performance, big win! #MOT #LIVLEE"

Raphinha, who left the Whites to join Barcelona in a deal worth up to £55 million earlier this summer, commented on the post with a few emojis:

"😍😍😍😍"

A technical dribbler renowned for his flair and finishing, the Brazilian is an icon at Elland Road after helping Leeds avoid relegation last season. Raphinha netted 17 goals and contributed 12 assists in 65 Premier League games for the Whites during his two-season stint. However, Raphinha has struggled to replicate that form at the Camp Nou, registering just one goal and two assists in 15 games.

Meanwhile, Liverpool slumped to their second straight Premier League defeat to a relegation-threatened team following their loss to Nottingham Forest last weekend. The loss plunged the Reds to ninth in the standings.

Liverpool will next travel to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday (November 6). Before that, they will host Napoli in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (November 1).

Tim Sherwood says Jurgen Klopp could quit Liverpool at end of season

Speaking on Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday (via HITC), former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood shared his thoughts on Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's future at Anfield. He said:

"If they don't finish in the top four, the manager will have to sit down with the hierarchy there and see if he has the motivation to carry on, but I don't think he'll be able to pick it up and go again. I think he'll leave (if they finish outside the top four)."

The Reds have endured their worst start to a Premier League season under Klopp, registering just four wins in 12 games. After finishing second with 92 points last campaign, they are currently ninth in the standings with just 16 points, five above the relegation zone.

Due to multiple injuries, fatigued players and a lack of investment, the Reds have failed to replicate last season's breathtaking form.

