Raphinha reveals what he told Neymar about returning to Barcelona amid transfer rumors

Barcelona forward Raphinha has revealed the details of a conversation he had with Brazil teammate Neymar about a return to the club. The Santos star was strongly linked with a move back to the Spanish giants, having left the club for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2017.
Raphinha revealed in an interview (via @BarcaUniversal on X) that the rumours linking the Santos star with a return to Catalunya were real. He pointed out that he spoke with the 33-year-old, convincing him to make the switch, but that the final decision did not rest with either of them.
"There was a lot of talk about Neymar returning to Barça. I told him: 'Come on, you know the club loves you, the fans love you, and everyone would love to have you back.' But in the end, it was neither up to me nor him."
Raphinha and Neymar have played together for the Brazil national team several times, including at the FIFA World Cup in 2022. The 28-year-old winger has managed to surpass his compatriot's best-ever campaign in a Barcelona shirt from an individual standpoint this season. He has registered 56 direct goal contributions this season, more than the 51 accumulated by Neymar in the 2015-16 season.
The former PSG man is presently on the books of Santos, a side he joined on a six-month deal in January to prepare him for a return to Europe. He has struggled with injuries in Brazil, still, playing just nine games since signing as a free agent, and Barcelona are unlikely to take him back.
What Hansi Flick said about a return of Neymar to Barcelona
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was asked about the possibility of the club re-signing star forward Neymar in his time as boss. Back in February, the German tactician refused to comment on the links, pointing out that he was only interested in coaching his side.
"It's not my job. I am focused on this team. We have great opportunities, and we want to make the most of them. We need to stay focused. That’s a task for other people at the club."
Flick has made the Barcelona team a formidable unit this season, with only an extra-time strike from Davide Frattesi denying them a place in the UEFA Champions League final. The Spanish giants have also won the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana titles, and appear set to win LaLiga, as well.
Neymar is keen on a return to the club after his world-record transfer in 2017, but will struggle to find a place in the XI. Flick has arguably the best wingers in the world in Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, and will not want to add a selection headache for himself.