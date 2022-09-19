“Rarely is he given the ball” – Michael Owen lavishes praise on Arsenal star for ‘really unselfish play’ during win over Brentford

Michael Owen has praised Arsenal defender Ben White for his performances at right-back for the club. The England international is a centre-back by trade but has expertly slotted into the right-back position this season.

White was crucial in Arsenal's third goal against Brentford. He made an overlapping run on the right, which forced Brentford's Rico Henry to leave Saka and chase White into the flank.

It allowed the English attacker to cut in with ease and lay off the ball for Fabio Vieira, who struck a thunderous attempt into the near post from outside the box.

Owen was full of praise for White's play (reported via HITC)

“Fabio Vieira actually gave him the eyes,” said Owen. “We all thought he was going for that top corner. Ben White, he makes some great overlapping runs. Rarely is he given the ball.

"This time, he does contribute to the goal (White’s overlapping run drew Rico Henry away from Saka). Really unselfish play, he (Saka) cuts in and then (Vieira) takes it away.”

Arsenal dispatched Brentford 3-0 on the night, courtesy of goals from William Saliba, Gabriel Jesus and Vieira. They are currently at the top of the table with six wins from seven games.

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur trail them by one point after gameweek seven. The Gunners' next game will be against Spurs after the international break.

Arsenal's Ben White ignored for England

Ben White has proven himself to be a capable player since signing for Arsenal last summer. He joined the Gunners for £50 million from Brighton & Hove Albion and has worked hard to make it a successful transfer for the north London club.

White has been brilliant once again this season for the Gunners. Despite his string of good performances, he appears unable to impress England boss Gareth Southgate.

The Three Lions coach has not called up the English defender in the last international break before the World Cup. Making the decision even more baffling, Southgate opted to pick Harry Maguire, who has recently been left out of Manchester United's starting XI after a string of poor performances.

