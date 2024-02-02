Rasmus Hojlund breaks Cristiano Ronaldo's long-standing Manchester United record after win over Wolverhampton 

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has broken a long-standing record of Cristiano Ronaldo following his goal contributions against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday, February 1.

The Red Devils pulled off a thrilling 4-3 win over Wolves at the Molineux Stadium in the Premier League. Hojlund provided an assist for their opening goal, scored by Rashford in the fifth minute. He then scored in the 22nd minute to make it 2-0 for his side.

In doing so, the Dane became the youngster player to both score and assist in consecutive Premier League games at 20 years and 362 days. He broke Cristiano Ronaldo's record, who did the same at the age of 21 (as per Statman Dave).

Expand Tweet

Hojlund had also scored and provided an assist in Manchester United's 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in their last Premier League clash on January 14.

The Danish striker has now scored three goals and provided two assists in 17 league games this season, all coming in his last three appearances. Overall, he's registered nine goals and two assists in 27 games, having arrived from Atalanta for £72 million last summer.

Against Wolves, meanwhile, Manchester United went 2-0 up into the halftime break. The hosts got one back in the 71st minute via a Pablo Sarabia penalty before Scott McTominay made it 3-1 four minutes later.

Max Kilman (85') and Pedro Neto (90+5') appeared to have secured a huge late draw for Wolves. However, 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo scored a sensational goal in the 90+7th minute to win all three points for his side.

Kobbie Mainoo on his winner in Manchester United's win over Wolves

Kobbie Mainoo came through Manchester United's ranks and made his senior debut in their EFL Cup clash against Charlton Athletic in January 2023. He made his Premier League debut in February of that year but scored his first goal in the English top flight on Thursday.

Mainoo skipped past a couple of players and curled a lovely shot past Jose Sa to secure a 4-3 win for United in the 97th minute. After the game, the youngster shared his delight at the goal, saying (via manutd.com):

“I’ve still not come down from it, I still feel like I’m dreaming to be honest. It’s such a tough place to come, they’ve had a good home run here, so we had to get the win.”

The win takes Manchester United to seventh in the Premier League standings, as they sit eight points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. They will next host West Ham United, who are just a point above them, on February 4.