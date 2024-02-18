Rasmus Hojlund breaks PL record as he scores for Manchester United against Luton Town

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund is now the youngest player in the history of the Premier League to score in six consecutive games.

Aged 21 years and 14 days, Hojlund reached the mark after netting the opener against Luton Town in the first minute. The Dane has struck twice in the game, netting the second in the seventh minute.

The Red Devils are currently leading by a score of 2-1. Carlton Morris pulled one back for Luton at Kenilworth Road in the 14th minute. Rasmus Hojlund has now scored in six consecutive matches after not scoring in his first 14 league appearances.

The youngster has scored 13 goals and has provided two assists in 30 appearances across competitions for Manchester United. He has also scored seven goals in 20 league appearances.

Hojlund joined United from Atalanta for a reported £72m million in the summer. Since the move, he has turned out to be a key player for the Red Devils.

David Cartlidge likens Manchester United target to Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United are looking to further bolster their attacking ranks in the summer and have identified RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko as a top target.

David Cartlidge has now claimed that Sesko shares a lot of similarities with Hojlund. Comparing the two strikers, he said on the Continent Podcast (via United Focus):

"He was phenomenal. He was really phenomenal. If you look at his whole game against Real Madrid, those chances were (created) through him. His movement, his running, was outstanding. He’s got incredible ‘power running’, the way he drives into different positions and pulls people apart is extremely impressive.”

This season, Sesko has scored 10 goals in 29 appearances across competitions. He is contracted with Leipzig until the end of the 2027-28 season and has an estimated market value of €30 million, according to Transfermarkt.