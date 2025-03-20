Rasmus Hojlund hits the Cristiano Ronaldo 'Siu' celebration after scoring against Portugal in Nations League Q/F

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund imitated Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siu' celebration after scoring for Denmark in their UEFA Nations League quarterfinal against Portugal. Hojlund ensured Denmark picked up a win in the first leg on home soil as he scored the only goal of the game.

Ad

Rasmus Hojlund, a self-declared fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, finished off a well-worked sweeping move in the 78th minute. The young striker swept home a low cross from Andreas Skov Olsen before doing Ronaldo's iconic 'Siu' celebration, while the Portuguese legend was present on the pitch.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Hojlund has endured rotten form this season but found his feet just before the international break, ending a 21-game goal drought which dated back to December. The 22-year-old scored for the Red Devils against Leicester City just days after registering an assist for his side against Real Sociedad.

Despite his recent upturn in form at club level, Hojlund was named on the bench for the game against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the UEFA Nations League. AS Monaco forward Mika Biereth started up front for Brian Riemer's side before Hojlund was sent on in his place after 69 minutes.

Ad

Rasmus Hojlund took his international goal tally to seven goals in 22 outings with his strike at the Parken Stadium. The Manchester United man will hope for a similar impact in the second leg in Lisbon in three days' time.

Cristiano Ronaldo struggles as Portugal suffer UEFA Nations League defeat

Cristiano Ronaldo endured a disappointing outing with Portugal as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Denmark in their UEFA Nations League quarterfinal first leg.

Ad

Denmark missed a first half penalty when Christian Eriksen saw his effort repelled by Diogo Costa. However, the Danes were dominant throughout the encounter and took the lead through Hojlund in the 78th minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo attempted two shots in his 90 minutes on the pitch, but couldn't get either on target. He also engaged in just two duels, winning one, and failed to complete a single dribble or create a chance in the game. The Al-Nassr man registered just 30 touches throughout the game, less than any other player to have completed 90 minutes for either side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback