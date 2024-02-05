Rasmus Hojlund includes Cristiano Ronaldo in all-time 5-a-side Manchester United team

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has included the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo in his all-time five-a-side Red Devils team.

The 21-year-old summer arrival from Atalanta is in sparkling form at the moment after a difficult start to his Old Trafford career. Hojlund, on his 21st birthday, opened the scoring in United's 3-0 Premier League win over West Ham United at the weekend.

It was his fourth goal in as many league games after failing to score in opening 14 games in the English top flight. Hojlund has named his five-a-side United XI, which comprises goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, centre-back Rio Ferdinand, midfielders Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs, and striker Ronaldo.

Expand Tweet

All five are legendary players in their own right, winning multiple Premier League titles with the Red Devils. Among the quartet, only Ronaldo - who turned 39 on Monday (February 5) - is still active.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is plying his trade with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr, whom he joined on a free transfer in December 2022 following his second stint at Manchester United.

Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo is coming off a goal-filled 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to age like fine wine as he approaches the twilight of his illustrious career.

The Portugal captain is coming off a goal-filled year for club and country in 2023. Ronaldo struck 54 times, including 44 strikes for his club side Al-Nassr, while 10 goals came for Portugal in their successful UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

The Manchester United leged's tally is the most by any player in the world last year, two clear of PSG striker Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich hitman Harry Kane. Manchester City forward Erling Haaland finished the year four goals adrift of Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently in a mid-season break. He missed the blockbuster friendly with Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in Riyadh on February 1 - which his team won 6-0 - due to injury.

In his first full season in Saudi Arabian football, Ronaldo is off to a rollicking start, amassing 24 goals and 11 assists in 25 games across competitions.