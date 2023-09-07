Rasmus Hojlund names 2 Manchester United games he can't wait to play this season

Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund has stated that he is eagerly looking forward to his side's fixtures against FC Copenhagen this season.

The Red Devils were drawn with the Danish top-flight side, Bayern Munich and Galatasaray SK in the group stages of this season's UEFA Champions League. United will host Copenhagen on Matchday 3 (October 24) before visiting the Parken Stadium on November 8.

Hojlund notably joined the Red and Whites' U19 team in the summer of 2020 and scored 15 times in 27 matches for them. He was promoted to the senior team the following summer and netted five goals in 32 matches before joining SK Sturm Graz in January 2022.

Manchester United's matches against Copenhagen will thus see him return to his old stomping ground. Additionally, his brothers, Emil and Oscar Hojlund, both play for the Denmark-based club, which has also added to his anticipation for the fixtures.

Speaking to Danish media organization BOLD, Rasmus Hojlund said about United's upcoming games against Copenhagen (as quoted by Metro):

‘‘I’m really looking forward to us meeting each other in the Champions League. Of course it’s great to meet your former club. It’s my club at home, but it’s not many times you get to meet your brothers in your life. We have to hope that I play, and they do too, but just that the opportunity arises, I think is cool.’’

The 20-year-old added that he spoke to Emil and Oscar once the group-stage draws were announced, saying:

“I called my brothers after the draw. Our parents were a bit divided, because they don’t quite know who to stick with, but my brothers and I were like: ‘Come on!’ It was very cool. We are competitive people, and that is also why we are where we are today.”

Manchester United will kick off their Champions League campaign this month with an away clash against Bayern Munich on September 20.

Rasmus Hojlund made an impact on his debut for Manchester United last weekend

Rasmus Hojlund was arguably the Red Devils' marquee signing of the summer, with the club paying Atalanta BC around £72 million for his services. However, a back injury meant he missed their first three Premier League matches of the season.

Hojlund made his Manchester United debut last weekend in their high-voltage clash against Arsenal at the Emirates. The Dane came off the bench to replace Anthony Martial in the 67th minute of the contest.

While Erik ten Hag's men lost the match 3-1, pundits and fans alike lauded Hojlund for his cameo. He played his part in Alejandro Garnacho's disallowed go-ahead goal, while also offering pace and a physical presence upfront, aspects United have sorely missed in recent years.

Manchester United fans will hope to see him in the starting XI once club football resumes after the ongoing international break.