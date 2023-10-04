Rasmus Hojlund reacts on social media after Manchester United's loss to Galatasaray in the UCL

Rasmus Hojlund has urged his Manchester United teammates to stick together and get through their difficult period following their 3-2 loss to Galatasaray.

The Red Devils suffered their second consecutive UEFA Champions League Group A defeat to the Turkish side. They sit rock bottom of their group and it's a concerning time for the club who have lost six of nine games in all competitions so far this season.

Despite this, Hojlund put in a man-of-the-match performance in the defeat to Galatasaray. The young Danish striker grabbed a brace and was a threat all night for Manchester United.

The 20-year-old has given a rousing call to his United teammates to bounce back ahead of their clash with Brentford on Saturday (October 7). He stated on Instagram:

"The facial expression, is enough said. We gotta stick together and work hard from here and onwards! See you all on saturday. Time to bounce back now!"

Although Erik ten Hag's men have made a dismal start to the season they can get confidence from Hojlund's fine start. He's now bagged three goals in two Champions League games.

The Danish frontman arrived at Old Trafford from Serie A side Atalanta in the summer for £72 million. He has quickly shown that he has the talent to be Manchester United's long-term center-forward.

He will be eager to carry his goalscoring form into Saturday's encounter with Brentford. He is yet to score a Premier League goal and the Red Devils are crying out for a turning point in their nightmare start to the campaign.

Paul Scholes compares Rasmus Hojlund to Manchester United icon Ruud van Nistelrooy with glowing verdict

Paul Scholes sees a bit of Ruud van Nistelrooy in Manchester United's new striker.

Paul Scholes was in attendance at Old Trafford to watch his former club crumble against Galatasaray. The Red Devils icon took positives from the defeat and lavished praise on Hojlund. He compared the young striker to his former United teammate Ruud van Nistelrooy, telling TNT Sports:

"Hojlund, especially, took his two goals brilliantly. I absolutely loved his second goal, in particular. He gave the centre-half no chance with a clean pair of heels. He also had another goal disallowed and I thought: 'Wow, there’s a bit of [Ruud] van Nistelrooy in there.' He really excited me."

Hojlund boasts a 6-foot 3-inch frame but also possesses a blistering pace that caused the Turkish side problems. He also works well in tight spaces and had the ball in the net with a fantastic turn of the shoulder but had that goal ruled out for offside.

It's high praise for the Denmark international to be compared to Van Nistelrooy. The Dutch legend became a hero at Manchester United, bagging 150 goals and 30 assists in 219 appearances but there are definitely similarities in playing styles.