"Rather leave the position empty", "He's not gonna score" - Manchester United fans react as Ruben Amorim names starting XI to face Bournemouth

Manchester United fans on X are questioning Ruben Amorim's decision to include Rasmus Hojlund in the starting XI to face Bournemouth. The two sides are set to face each other in the Premier League at the Vitality Stadium later today (Sunday, April 27).

Andre Onana starts in goal for Manchester United. Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw, and Patrick Dorgu make up the defense. The midfield consists of Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, and Kobbie Mainoo, while Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund start up front to complete the starting XI.

Despite struggling for most of the season as the Red Devils' No. 9, Hojlund retains his spot up front. The 22-year-old forward has looked unconvincing in front of goal, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 45 appearances across all competitions. Additionally, he has netted just three goals in 28 Premier League appearances this season.

One Manchester United fan posted:

"F me - give it up fella. He’s not gonna score"

Another fan tweeted:

"Why is Hojilund starting?! Rather leave the position empty"

Other fans reacted below:

"Keep playing hojlund is a crime," one fan commented

"This looks like a solid XI, but I’m with the others why isn’t Chido Obi starting since he can’t play in the Europa League? We need Højlund to step up today, no more excuses, Garnacho, please share the ball. Let’s get the 3 points and build some momentum for Bilbao!" another added

"Hojlund and Garnacho again 🤣🤣🤣🤣 I’m so done with this team," one fan admitted

"This lowkey a very good team wtf! Hopefully Højlund finds shame today and acts like a real striker and Garnacho isn’t selfish," another chimed in

"They are still in better form than United" - Chris Sutton makes scoreline prediction for Bournemouth vs Manchester United PL clash

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has backed Bournemouth to defeat Manchester United 2-1 in their upcoming Premier League fixture. The Cherries dominated in the reverse fixture earlier this season, winning 3-0 at Old Trafford via goals from Dean Huijsen, Justin Kluivert, and Antoine Semenyo (December 22, 2024).

The Red Devils have been poor in the league this season and are languishing in 15th place in the table with 38 points from 33 games, 11 points behind 10th-placed Bournemouth. Moreover, the former have lost three out of their last five league fixtures.

Sutton wrote (via BBC Sport):

"Bournemouth hammered Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford before Christmas and they have to be heavy favourites to win this game too. United travel to play Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final next Thursday, and Ruben Amorim has already spoken about how he will prioritise that competition over the Premier League."

He added:

"So, Amorim will play more younger players here and on top of that, although Bournemouth are not on a great run of results, they are still in better form than United are. I am backing Bournemouth and it is going to be tough for United against Bilbao too."

Bournemouth are unbeaten against Manchester United in their last three PL games, winning two, and drawing one.

