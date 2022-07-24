"Rather play central defender than joining Manchester United", "Xavi trying to turn De Jong into Mascherano" – Barcelona fans can't believe Xavi made Frenkie de Jong play in defense

Barcelona fans went bonkers after seeing Frenkie de Jong play in defense during their pre-season El Clasico win over Real Madrid in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 23.

The Dutchman came off the bench in the second half for Andreas Christensen and was seen playing in the back four instead of his usual habitat in midfield.

This puzzled the club's supporters. However, the risk paid off as De Jong held on his own at the back against Real Madrid's marauding forwards and even started a few attacks.

The 25-year-old has been the subject of transfer speculation this summer with multiple reports linking him to Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag, their new manager, is keen to reunite with his former Ajax protege. The Red Devils are actively looking to reinforce their midfield following the departures of Paul Pogba and Juan Mata this summer as free agents.

While Barcelona are reportedly looking to sell him to free up the club's finances, De Jong is keen to stay on at the Camp Nou. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Catalans have reached an agreement with United for the midfielder for a deal worth €85 million.

The Dutchman became a source of banter from some of the club's supporters following his exploits in the defense against Los Blancos. Some were of the opinion that he is even willing to revert to playing in defense in order to avoid joining United.

One fan drew parallels with Javier Mascherano, a former Barcelona midfielder who later adapted to a more defensive role as a centre-back.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to De Jong playing in defense:

Bwogi @bwoginius #ElClasico Commentator: Frenkie De Jong must be saying, "Please Xavi, I'm OKAY playing as a defender as long as you don't send me to Manchester United!" Commentator: Frenkie De Jong must be saying, "Please Xavi, I'm OKAY playing as a defender as long as you don't send me to Manchester United!" 😥😥😂😂😂 #ElClasico

plfc @plfc15 Is Xavi trying to turn De Jong into Mascherano or what? Why is this man playing as a defender 🤣🤣 Is Xavi trying to turn De Jong into Mascherano or what? Why is this man playing as a defender 🤣🤣

I am Negan @freakforbruno Frenkie de Jong can be the greatest defender when he wants to be. Bring him in @ManUtd Frenkie de Jong can be the greatest defender when he wants to be. Bring him in @ManUtd

The Iron Duke (Unruly) 💜🖤💙 @ScelonG De Jong: I rather play central defender than joining Manchester United 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 De Jong: I rather play central defender than joining Manchester United 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

hamyauns @codetillyoudrop

#ElClasico Sergi Roberto as an attacking midfielder and De Jong as a defender. Interesting to say the least. Sergi Roberto as an attacking midfielder and De Jong as a defender. Interesting to say the least. #ElClasico

Dickson phillip @Dicksonphillip1 De Jong playing as a central defender??? WTF De Jong playing as a central defender??? WTF

Max MUFC @maxmufc7 ᴀᴅʀɪᴀ́ɴ sᴀ́ɴᴄʜᴇᴢ @_AdrianSnchz



Más claro el agua. Si Frenkie no entiende el mensaje…Más claro el agua. twitter.com/helenacondis/s… Si Frenkie no entiende el mensaje…Más claro el agua. twitter.com/helenacondis/s… Frankie De Jong is slowly getting the message from Barca. Isn’t an automatic starter, when he does play will be as central defender. All this to stay for champions league football in a World Cup year doesn’t make football sense. twitter.com/_adriansnchz/s… Frankie De Jong is slowly getting the message from Barca. Isn’t an automatic starter, when he does play will be as central defender. All this to stay for champions league football in a World Cup year doesn’t make football sense. twitter.com/_adriansnchz/s…

DSamuel3 @vacation_papi De Jong playing at cb for Barca gives me mad Javier Mascherano vibes. If they keep him(which I hope they dont), I can see what Xavi could be planning. De Jong playing at cb for Barca gives me mad Javier Mascherano vibes. If they keep him(which I hope they dont), I can see what Xavi could be planning.

PedriestaR💫 @damzo_official Xavi is doing to De Jong what Pep did to Mascherano Xavi is doing to De Jong what Pep did to Mascherano

ANDAH @AndahJnr Wait, I don't understand Xavi again, why playing fdj from centre back, abi na me eyes dey pain? Wait, I don't understand Xavi again, why playing fdj from centre back, abi na me eyes dey pain?

Lula @lulajackie11



Frenkie De Jong a lo Mascherano … como central Frenkie De Jong a lo Mascherano … como central 🔵🔴

Barcelona's pre-season gathering pace

The Catalans beat arch-rivals Real Madrid 1-0 in Las Vegas on July 23 to make it two wins from two on their United States tour. They beat Inter Miami 6-0 in Fort Lauderdale last Tuesday, July 19.

The El Clasico rivals played their A-teams, with Xavi's side getting the better of Real Madrid with their stoic defense. The defending Champions League winners failed to muster a single shot on target in the match.

The game also saw Robert Lewandowski play in Barca colors for the very first time since the switch from Bayern Munich for a deal in the region of €50 million. While he didn't feature on the scoresheet, the Pole got forward well and threatened Real Madrid's defense.

Barcelona are looking in good shape and have three more pre-season games before the start of the new season. They will play Juventus on July 27 in Los Angeles followed by New York Red Bulls on July 31 in New Jersey. The Catalans will then return to their home turf to cap off their pre-season by facing Pumas UNAM on August 6.

