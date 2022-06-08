“Rather play WWE”, “How can he be so regularly picked” – England fans label 29-year-old’s performance as ‘shambles’ after 1-1 draw with Germany

England claimed their first point in this season's Nations League as a late Harry Kane penalty salvaged a 1-1 draw against Germany in Munich.

The hosts took the lead after 50 minutes when Jonas Hoffman rifled an effort past Jordan Pickford, capitalising on some shaky defending from the Three Lions.

Gareth Southgate's side looked to be heading towards a second consecutive defeat before Kane was brought down in the penalty area five minutes from full-time. The Tottenham forward picked himself up to convert the resulting spot-kick to earn England a draw and score his 50th international goal.

Following his team's mediocre display against Hungary last time out, Southgate decided to switch to a system with four defenders rather than his usual five. This meant Harry Maguire and John Stones playing as a centre-half duo.

The Three Lions put in a much better overall display at the Allianz Arena. Still, Germany's goal came from Maguire being horribly out of position, as well as goalkeeper Jordan Pickford being unable to stop a shot that was straight at him.

Maguire endured a miserable campaign this past season as Manchester United captain. Poor performances and individual errors throughout the season led fans and pundits to wonder why the 29-year-old still gets into Southgate's side.

Supporters took to Twitter to criticise Maguire following Germany's opening goal:

Rob Green claims England "can improve" following draw with Germany

Former Three Lions goalkeeper Rob Green felt that while last year's Euros finalists stayed in the game, they were fortunate to come away with a point against their great rivals. Green told BBC Radio 5 Live (as per BBC Sport):

"They clung on in there. England stayed in the game. After the Sterling injury, they fell away in the game. They clung on by the skin of their teeth, by their fingernails. Grealish changed the game when he came on, providing options. There was a stroke of fortune with the penalty but we all know what Kane can do. England can improve. Still work to do but a massive improvement from Saturday. Germany played really well. They controlled the game for large portions."

The former West Ham shot-stopper added:

"Germany got a slight fraction of luck with their goal. It took a deflection. Pickford would have saved it. Good comeback from England. They thought the chances had gone."

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 50 - Harry Kane has scored his 50th goal for England, becoming just the second player to reach this milestone for the Three Lions after Wayne Rooney (53). Indeed, his 50 goals are as many as the rest of this current England squad combined. Composed. 50 - Harry Kane has scored his 50th goal for England, becoming just the second player to reach this milestone for the Three Lions after Wayne Rooney (53). Indeed, his 50 goals are as many as the rest of this current England squad combined. Composed. https://t.co/vOTxZTcvED

