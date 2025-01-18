"Rather stupid celebration" - Former PGMOL chief expects ban for Manchester United star Joshua Zirkzee

Former PGMOL chief Keith Hackett has revealed that Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee could pick up a ban for his celebration against Southampton. The Red Devils invited the Saints to Old Trafford on January 16, clinching a 3-1 win over their visitors.

It was a problematic game for the hosts, who went down in the first half after a Manuel Ugarte own-goal (43'). It did not look like they would turn the game around, but a 12-minute hattrick from Amad Diallo was enough seal the game in United's favor.

However, while celebrating one of Diallo's goals, Red Devils striker Joshua Zirkzee might have taken things too far. The forward grabbed his crotch during a celebration - a gesture that has seen players get punished in the past. Hackett, who was also a former FIFA official, believes Zirkzee will end up getting a ban. He told Football Insider:

“I expect the Football Association to charge the player for his rather stupid celebration act. Doing this in front of the supporters will certainly result in a fine and a strong possibility of a minimum three match ban."

“The FA have to take into account that actions of this nature incite the fans and can easily create fans surging forward and potential crushing injuries. A young man who will not doubt receive some operational advice from his club and management.”

In the meantime, Manchester United will face Brighton this weekend (January 18) at Old Trafford.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim discusses Rasmus Hojlund goal drought

Manchester United boss Ruben Amroim has discussed Rasmus Hojlund's goal drought. Despite starting regularly under the new head coach, the striker has struggled to find the net in recent games.

Indeed, Hojlund has not found the net in eight consecutive games. He last found the net during the Red Devils' 2-1 win over Viktoria Plzen on December 12, when he scored both goals in the game. When asked for the reason behind the 21-year-old striker's form, Amorim said (via club website):

“I think it’s a team problem and you can see it. It’s not just from now, it’s from the past. So we clearly have a lack of goals and a lack of threat. When you threaten the opponents, the opponents maybe don't press you so high. So everything is connected and all the players have moments in this season."

"I think, when we start this journey together, Rasmus was the player that was always scoring. So he can come back in the next game, we will see, but I think it’s more a team problem than a Rasmus problem.”

Manchester United currently sit in 12th place on the Premier League table, picking up just 26 points from 21 games played.

