  Ray Parlour and Alan Brazil name one Arsenal star who could replace injured Gabriel Magalhaes in Gunners XI

Ray Parlour and Alan Brazil name one Arsenal star who could replace injured Gabriel Magalhaes in Gunners XI

By Sattyik Sarkar
Modified Apr 04, 2025 15:08 GMT
Arsenal FC v Fulham FC - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Fulham FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Arsenal find themselves in a tricky situation as Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes has now been added to their list of injured players. Former footballers Ray Parlour and Alan Brazil have named a player who can replace the Brazilian.

Magalhaes suffered a hamstring injury during the game against Fulham on April 1. The defender will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season. His absence in the defensive third will be a cause of concern for Mikel Arteta. Arsenal have had the best numbers in defense this season in the Premier League. They have conceded only 25 goals, the lowest in the English domestic competition.

However, the absence of Gabriel Magalhaes means William Saliba will need someone to partner with him for the rest of the season. While discussing it on talkSPORT, Ray Parlour and Alan Brazil highlighted Ben White to fill in Gabriel's boots. Parlour said (via TBR Football):

"Look at Ben White. I don’t know what the problem is with Ben White. He’s played at centre-half as well, so you know he’s played in that situation."

Parlour suggested that Arteta should turn his sight towards English defender Ben White. Brazil agreed as well. White is a versatile defender who usually plays as a right-back but in times of need, he can pitch in as a centre-back.

Ben White's track record as a centre-back at Arsenal

Ben White's track record as a centre-back is interesting. When White joined the Gunners back in 2021 from Brighton & Hove Albion, he was signed mainly to perform his duties as a centre-back.

However, after he joined the London-based outfit, he was shifted to a full-back role. The report in TBR Football states he was shaky as a central defender. He played 40 games in that position for Arsenal. The team earned 22 wins and suffered 13 losses, while five games ended in draws.

Out of those aforementioned 40 matches, 15 saw Arsenal maintain a clean sheet. Meanwhile, the other 25 fixtures witnessed the Gunners concede 43 goals. Arteta's side have matches against Everton on Saturday and Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals first leg on April 8.

In such a situation, the Gunners' think-tank will have to decide whether to go ahead with Jakub Kiwior or bring back Ben White. Riccardo Calafiori and Takehiro Tomiyasu, both of whom can play as centre-backs, are also injured.

Edited by Aditya Singh
