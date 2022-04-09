“Show a bit more desire if you put that Man United shirt on” – Ray Parlour explains how Manchester United can still secure top-four finish

Former Arsenal star Ray Parlour has told Manchester United what they have to do to secure Champions League slots for the next season. The Red Devils are precariously placed at the seventh position in the Premier League points table. They look highly unlikely to finish in the top-four this season.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, the sports pundit explained:

“They've still got a chance for top four, Spurs are in pole position now for 4th place. But if they can get 3-4 wins in a row, Manchester United, which they're capable of doing, then they'll put themselves back in with a chance for top four.

He added:

"It's just the consistency is not there for Manchester United. You don't know what Man United team are going to turn up. Football wise and commitment, I'm amazed sometimes, you're playing for Manchester United, one of the greatest clubs in the world, you've got to show a bit more desire if you put that Man United shirt on."

The Red Devils have had a rather sub-par season which currently sees them dwindling outside the top six spots. Although they finished the last season in the second place, while revamping their squad with new players in the summer transfer window, United have faltered this time.

A series of managers have been in charge at Old Trafford, but the club are yet to announce a permanent manager to take the reins and rebuild the struggling outfit. With just 51 points from 30 games, the Red Devils have stumbled consistently with poor defensive performances, losing seven games and drawing nine.

GOAL @goal Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the first Manchester United manager post Sir Alex Ferguson not to win a trophy Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the first Manchester United manager post Sir Alex Ferguson not to win a trophy 😬 https://t.co/vCSXsR31N3

They have already been kicked out of the Champions League, as well as the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. United will need to find consistency as the season draws to a close, winning as many of their remaining eight games as possible.

Manchester United are winning race to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: Reports

SS Lazio Training Session

According to Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), the Red Devils are, seemingly, ahead in the race to secure Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's signature for next season.

It is believed that Lazio are looking to offload the 27-year-old, and United, who have been linked with him in the past, are the front-runners to sign him.

With Paul Pogba linked with an exit from Old Trafford, the Red Devils need an immediate replacement, and the Lazio star could strengthen their midfield.

Other midfielders like Declan Rice have been linked with a move to United, but Milinkovic-Savic looks like the likeliest option if reports are to be believed.

