Ray Parlour makes bold prediction for Manchester United vs Liverpool in FA Cup

Arsenal great Ray Parlour has backed Liverpool to beat Manchester United in their FA Cup quarter-final clash at Old Trafford on Sunday (March 17).

The Reds, who thumped Sparta Prague 6-1 in their UEFA Europa League round of 16 second leg contest this Thursday, are currently on a fine run of form. They have tasted defeat just once in their last 21 matches across competitions, registering 16 wins in the process.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have lost twice in their last four games. But, they have registered eight wins and one draw in their last 11 outings, including a 1-0 FA Cup last-16 win over Nottingham Forest.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Parlour shared his thoughts on Liverpool's upcoming FA Cup clash against their arch-rivals. He said (h/t HITC):

"Well, certainly Liverpool did the business last night, scoring goals for fun. Jurgen Klopp is still looking at those trophies to go out on a high, the Premier League... the FA Cup is a big, big trophy from their point of view."

Predicting a 3-1 triumph for the Merseyside outfit, Parlour concluded:

"Manchester United, the rivalry, massive rivalry between both clubs, but I just think [the Reds] will be too strong... [they are] getting players back as well. I am going to go Liverpool 3-1, and I will go for [Mohamed] Salah [to score]."

The Reds, who were held to a 0-0 league draw at Anfield past December, boast an excellent head-to-head record against United. They have recorded seven victories, eight draws, and three losses in their past 18 outings, netting 34 and conceding 13 goals along the way.

Jurgen Klopp hints at Liverpool injury worry ahead of match against Manchester United

During the Reds' 6-1 UEFA Europa League triumph over Sparta Prague earlier this Thursday, Bobby Clark sustained a knock. He was taken off in the 73rd minute and was replaced by winger Mateusz Musialowski.

At a post-game press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was queried to shed light on the 19-year-old midfielder's injury situation. He responded (h/t Metro):

"For Bobby, it is really nice to see [him] develop, it was a top performance. It was fantastic. He is the only one we worry [about] a little bit. I hope it's nothing. He sat there and said he felt something, so we had to take him off. Besides that, everyone else will be fine."

Clark, who is unlikely to start against Manchester United, has registered one goal and two assists in 11 games for the Reds this season.