RB Salzburg boss Jesse Marsch has stated that Arsenal target Dominik Szoboszlai could leave the club in January. The Hungarian international has developed into one of the finest young talents in Europe in the last couple of seasons. Naturally, he has attracted a lot of eyeballs with his performances for Salzburg.

Dominik Szoboszlai scored 12 goals in 40 appearances for Salzburg last season and already has eight goals in 18 appearances this term. Arsenal have been monitoring the Hungarian for quite some time and could be tempted to move for the player in January.

The Gunners started the season on a high, topping their FA Cup triumph from last season with a Community Shield victory. However, the optimism of the start has long disappeared, as Arsenal are currently languishing in 15th place in the Premier League after the first 11 games. The Gunners have managed to score just 10 goals in their 11 games and have notched up 13 points on the board.

The lack of creativity in the squad is a problem Mikel Arteta would like to address in January. Hence, Marsch’s latest comments on Dominik Szoboszlai's future will certainly fill Arsenal fans with hope.

Dominik Szoboszlai has the talent and ability to solve Arsenal’s problems

Dominik Szoboszlai could move in January.

Jesse Marsch mentioned that he spent extra time with Dominik Szoboszlai to drill in the specifics of what his role demands and how he can be more dynamic on the pitch. Stating that he's enjoyed working with the 20-year-old so far, Marsch said:

Specifically, with Szobo, we spent a lot of time going over individual videos and going over what his role was, how to be more dynamic, how to play our football, and I think over time we had a lot of fun together.

Marsch also reflected on the Arsenal target’s meteoric rise in the last year and a half.

"I think he’s grown immensely over the last 18 months and it’s a source of pride for me, when I see that these young men are achieving all of the things I believe they can – not just in their careers, but in their life."

Dominik Szoboszlai has completed 114 key passes in his last 31 games.



The Hungarian could be the solution to Arsenal’s creative problems, but getting him might not be easy. Jesse Marsch seemed to indicate that there would be a beeline for the Hungarian’s signature and drew parallels to Erling Haaland’s departure a year ago.

"Szobo, he’s likely to leave in winter - that’s the reality. He’ll have so many suitors and we went through this with Erling last year."

Arsenal fans will hope that the Gunners can beat the competition and bring Dominik Szoboszlai to the Emirates next month.