RCD Mallorca 2-2 FC Barcelona: 5 Talking Points as Blaugrana rescue draw in second half | La Liga 2023-24

Barcelona needed a goal from substitute Fermin Lopez to salvage a draw against RCD Mallorca as the game ended 2-2 in La Liga on Tuesday, September 26.

Mallorca looked to end a horrific run of form against the Blaugrana, having lost the last 11 games to the Catalan side. They have just one win from their first six games in the 2023-24 La Liga campaign.

Barcelona, on the other hand, looked to rotate players amidst what has been a busy schedule for them. Injuries to Frenkie de Jong and Pedri meant Ilkay Gundogan got into the starting lineup.

It was a great start for the hosts as they shocked Barca by going 1-0 up inside 10 minutes. An error from Ter Stegen meant they conceded possession inside the box and Vedat Muriqi slotted home to make it 1-0.

Barcelona continued to apply the pressure and found the equaliser late in the first half when Raphinha was allowed to cut inside on his favoured left foot and launch an effort into the back of the net.

However, the hosts quickly got their lead back, scoring from the goal kick. A long ball from goalkeeper Predrat Rajkovic was flicked on by Muriqi to Abdon Prats, who finished coolly to restore Mallorca's advantage.

Joao Felix hit the post early in the second half as the visitors looked to come back from the deficit. Manager Xavi Hernandez brought on Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal in search of a result.

Yamal thought he had made an instant impact, getting a penalty after being fouled in the box. However, VAR was consulted and the spot-kick was taken away.

Barcelona eventually found the equaliser through a well-worked team goal, with Lewandowski letting the ball go and Fermin Lopez finishing from close range.

The Blaugrana kept their feet on the gas but were unable to take home all three points. Here are five talking points from the game:

#1. Raphinha was one of the best players on the field

Coming into the game, the Brazilian winger had just 86 minutes of league action this season. He earned a rare start and made a case for himself against Mallorca. He was easily one of the best players, especially in the first half. He was threatening down the right flank, scoring one goal and setting up the other. He finished with three key passes, three dribbles completed and six accurate long balls.

#2. A good result for Mallorca

Mallorca finally managed to break a terrible streak of 11 straight losses to Barcelona. The hosts began the game well, taking an early lead before finding another late in the first half. They resisted Barca's pressure in the second half but were unable to take home all three points, conceding an equaliser to Fermin Lopez.

#3. Xavi paid the price for rotating his side

The Catalan side have had a packed run of games in recent times. They played midweek in the Champions League before facing Celta Vigo over the weekend. Xavi decided to rest the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde and ended up paying the price, unable to pick up the win.

#4. Barcelona's defence a cause for concern

The defending champions have been unable to replicate the defensive strength that was instrumental in them winning the title last season. They conceded just 18 goals in the entire 2022-23 La Liga campaign but have already let in eight in their first seven games in the league.

#5. Barcelona's slip-up offers Real Madrid a chance

Real Madrid had a tough result at the weekend, suffering a 3-1 loss to city rivals Atletico Madrid that saw them fall to third place. However, Barcelona's subsequent failure to win today means a win over Las Palmas could take Los Blancos back to the top of the table. The title race promises to be an exciting one between the two clubs this season.