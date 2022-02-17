"Ready to fit in the Premier League now"- Danny Mills claims 'fantastic player' could consider move to Liverpool

Former Premier League defender Danny Mills believes Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham is ready to make a move to the Premier League. Mills added that the teenage sensation could join Liverpool.

Bellingham joined Dortmund from Birmingham City in the summer of 2020 in a deal worth £25 million. The teenager enjoyed an impressive debut campaign, scoring four goals in 46 appearances across competitions.

His performances for Dortmund earned him a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2020. There, Bellingham became the youngest Englishman to represent the Three Lions at an international competition. He has made ten appearances for England, including three at Euro 2020.

The youngster has continued his good form this season as well, scoring four goals in 30 appearances across competitions. Bellingham is now being monitored by many top clubs across Europe. Mills believes Bellingham could sign for Liverpool, but the Reds would face competition for the services of the midfielder.

"Jude Bellingham is ready to fit in the Premier League now. He's clearly a fantastic athlete as much as anything else, and that's what you need. He's also got great technical ability as well. He's a fantastic player, and without a doubt, there will be plenty of suitors," Mills told Football Insider.

"It will be ultimately up to Jude Bellingham and what he decides to do because he'll have plenty of options. That could be staying at Dortmund for another year and play regularly in the run-up to the World Cup or make a move to somewhere like Liverpool."

Liverpool are arguably one of the best teams in Europe at the moment. The Reds have won all seven of their UEFA Champions League games this season, scoring 19 goals. That includes two in their 2-0 victory at Inter Milan in the first leg of the Round of 16.

In the Premier League, Liverpool trail league leaders Manchester City by nine points, albeit with a game in hand. The Reds will be keen to close the gap on the holders by bolstering their squad in the summer.

Reports suggest Borussia Dortmund are desperate to keep hold of Bellingham. The German club are believed to be preparing a new contract for the 18-year-old, despite Bellingham having three years left in his current deal with the club.

Liverpool likely to face stiff competition from Manchester United for Jude Bellingham

1. FC Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Manchester United are likely to join Liverpool in the race to sign Jude Bellingham. The Red Devils have made no secret of their desire to sign a top-quality midfielder. They have often struggled this season due to the lack of quality and depth in midfield.

The club are also bracing themselves for the potential departure of Paul Pogba. The Frenchman has less than six months left on his current contract with the club, and is looking increasingly unlikely to sign an extension. Pogba is widely expected to run down his contract with United, and leave in the summer as a free agent.

Jude Bellingham's Bundesliga season by numbers (20 apps):



• 1,715 minutes

• 107 ball recoveries

• 87% pass accuracy

• 57 fouls drawn

• 39 successful take-ons

• 32 tackles won

• 26 chances created

• 19 interceptions

• 9 goals+assists

• 7.1 xGA



Doing England proud. 🤩🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

The Red Devils could, therefore, look to sign an adequate replacement for the 28-year-old. Bellingham's energy, work rate, eye for goal, and future potential make him an enticing transfer target for Ralf Rangnick. However, he won't come cheap.

