"Ready for inconvenience" - Mikel Arteta makes bold claims when asked about Arsenal's move for Moises Caicedo

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta recently indicated that the club's unsuccessful attempt to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo was a minor setback.

The Gunners made a generous £60 million bid for the Ecuador international in the closing stages of the January transfer window but Brighton refused to sell.

Though Arsenal improved their offer to £70 million, Brighton & Hove Albion still refused to accept. As a result, the 21-year-old midfielder remained a Seagulls player as the transfer window closed.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo has returned to training with the first team squad today after Arsenal had a £70m bid rejected. Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo has returned to training with the first team squad today after Arsenal had a £70m bid rejected. ↪https://t.co/HDvbutntUx

Speaking about the failed Caicedo move ahead of the Gunners' Premier League clash against Everton, Arteta said that it was an inconvenience the club had to be ready for (via Sussex Live):

"We knew that in this market you have to adapt and be flexible and ready for inconvenience."

He continued, revealing that their decision to go for Jorginho would add quality to Arsenal's midfield:

"We had a big one with Mo [Elneny, who is now out injured] and we needed a player in that position. (Jorginho's) a great character who’ll bring leadership and quality in that position."

gunnerblog @gunnerblog Another window closes. Was quite a mad one in the end. Some proper drama with the Mudryk & Caicedo deals.



Think Arsenal will feel fairly satisfied with their business, despite those disappointments. Three signings which strengthen the squad in differing areas.



Night all. x Another window closes. Was quite a mad one in the end. Some proper drama with the Mudryk & Caicedo deals.Think Arsenal will feel fairly satisfied with their business, despite those disappointments. Three signings which strengthen the squad in differing areas.Night all. x https://t.co/glSBYEhOFM

Moises Caicedo pushed for an exit following the Gunners' interest, but Brighton responded by ordering the 21-year-old to take some time off until the transfer window closed.

His contract with Brighton is due to expire in 2025, but the club have the option of extending it by another year. Following return to first-team training, manager Roberto De Zerbi will decide if Caicedo will be part of their upcoming match against Bournemouth at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Why Brighton refused Arsenal's offer for Caicedo

Arsenal were aware that the Seagulls had no intention of selling the player after their first bid was rejected. However, they still went ahead with a second proposal. According to The Athletic, this left Brighton feeling 'irritated' and 'perplexed'.

The relationship between the two clubs has reportedly been 'damaged'. This is in stark contrast to the cordial relationship that existed between the two clubs prior to Caicedo's pursuit.

The transfers of Ben White and Leandro Trossard for a combined fee of almost £80 million in the last 18 months showed that the two clubs had a good understanding. However, Arsenal's refusal to drop their pursuit of Caicedo has reportedly caused a rift between the two clubs.

