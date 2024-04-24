"Ready to move up a level" - John Barnes urges Liverpool to sign 3 players from same Premier League club 

Liverpool legend John Barnes has advised his former club to target three Crystal Palace players.

The Reds are heading into transition with longtime boss Jurgen Klopp leaving at the end of the season, while the futures of several key players look uncertain as well.

One of them is attacker Mohamed Salah, who enters the final 12 months of his current deal but continues to be linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. Barnes has urged the Reds to land the Palace trio of Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise (as per Bettors via Liverpool.com):

"Marc Guehi is a very good player. Guehi is someone Liverpool should be looking at. Even the Palace attacking players like Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise are players Liverpool could be looking at also."

"City are also said to be looking at Olise and Eze. Arsenal also. But if Salah was to go and Liverpool wanted to bring in someone to replace him, Eze and Olise are players that I like. Those two alongside Guehi are ready to move up a level."

About Salah, he added that Klopp's departure could force the Egyptian to pursue a different challenge:

"Next season Liverpool are going to have a new manager and a new team. He (Salah) may want a new challenge. With Mo, who knows? It’s possible he could leave."

The Reds are second in the Premier League after 33 games.

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool were in the midst of an unprecedented quadruple in outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp's final season in charge.

However, having won the EFL Cup in January, they exited the FA Cup in the quarterfinal (losing to Manchester United) and the UEFA Europa League, also in the last-eight (losing to Atalanta).

Having won 3-1 at Fulham in the Premier League last weekend, Klopp's side next take on Everton away on Wednesday (April 24). They trail leaders Arsenal by three points but have a game in hand.