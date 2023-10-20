“Ready to play this game” – Ten Hag makes confident claim about Manchester United star despite ‘terrible situation’ during international break

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag insists Victor Lindelof is prepared to play against Sheffield United tomorrow (October 21) despite this past week's terrorist attack on Swedish fans.

Two Sweden fans were sadly shot dead while Lindelof represented his national team on international duty on Monday (October 16). Sweden were in action against Belgium with the score level at 1-1 when news broke to players at halftime regarding the shootings.

Belgian authorities have confirmed that the suspect was shot dead. The Euro 2024 qualifier didn't resume, with both nations accepting the decision.

Ten Hag has acknowledged how the incident has affected Lindelof, who he claims, hasn't been able to sleep well. However, the Red Devils boss is confident he will be available against Sheffield United (via Manchester Evening News):

"Terrible situation and (it's) sad for the victims and the relatives, family and friends of the victims there in Brussels. It's a crazy world. Of course, Victor had a problem, it's a bad experience, as Sweden national team, he was the captain, he had to stay in front and give statements but he dealt with it."

Ten Hag continued by alluding to his defender's current state, revealing that he returned to training on Thursday:

"He's exhausted after it. He didn't sleep overnight. He returned and yesterday he was back in training. He dealt with the situation. Our thoughts are with Victor, the victims' relatives and the victims. Victor has energy and is ready to play this game."

Lindelof, 29, paid tribute to the victim of the shootings in a social media post. He stated:

"I want to send my deepest condolences to the families and friends of those affected. At the same time, my thoughts go out to all the supporters in Belgium last night, no one should ever go to a game of football and feel unsafe when supporting their team."

The Swedish defender could start for Manchester United against the Blades at Bramall Lane. There is uncertainty over whether Raphael Varane will be available and Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are long-term absentees.

Jadon Sancho is expected to leave Manchester United in January

Jadon Sancho looks set to leave Manchester United.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, it's very likely Jadon Sancho will depart Manchester United in January. The English winger has been banished from Ten Hag's first team after falling out with the Dutch coach.

Romano claims that the feeling within Old Trafford is that Sancho is headed for the exit door. He claims that the former Borussia Dortmund star's only way back at United is to apologize, posting on X (formerly Twitter):

"Manchester United feel that January exit for Jadon Sancho is now very likely. There's still no clarity with the coaching staff and United will be open to let him leave in 2024 as tense situation remains. Only way to fix it has always been for Sancho to apologize."

Sancho, 23, has made just three appearances across competitions this season. He was dropped from the Red Devils' matchday squad against Arsenal on September 3, with Ten Hag claiming he'd underperformed in training.

The English winger hit back at those claims in a now-deleted post on X. He claimed he was being made a scapegoat and the situation between the manager and the player is now untenable.