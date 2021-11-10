“Ready for tomorrow”- Cristiano Ronaldo says ahead of Portugal’s World Cup qualifier against Republic of Ireland 

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is raring to go as Portugal gear up for Thursday's match against the Republic of Ireland. Club football has been put on hold as the 2022 World Cup qualifiers resume this week.

Portugal will be looking to move to the top of the table when they take on Republic of Ireland in their seventh group stage game.

Portugal currently sit second behind Serbia in UEFA's Group A World Cup qualifiers with 16 points from six matches. Fernando Santos and co will move to the top of the table if they win on Thursday.

Manchester United star Ronaldo is keen to see Portugal climb up the table. The 36-year-old has been training hard with his team-mates and took to social media ahead of the match.

The forward posted a photo alongside former Real Madrid team-mate Pepe with the words: "Ready for tomorrow!"

Ronaldo has netted six goals in five matches in the World Cup qualifiers. The Manchester United star scored four goals from two games against Luxembourg, including a hat-trick in their last encounter.

The 36-year-old also scored a brace in Portugal's previous meeting with the Republic of Ireland and will be looking to add to the tally.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal play Serbia in final World Cup qualifier group match

A win over the Republic of Ireland means Portugal move above Serbia at the top of the table. Serbia have 17 points, and Ronaldo's Portugal will lock horns with Serbia in their final group game.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Matija Nastasic (Serbia player):



Cristiano Ronaldo in our next match against Portugal? "Honestly, I don't expect Cristiano Ronaldo to be more or less excited. He's one of those players who always gets excited in every match, so I think he's no different in this match." Matija Nastasic (Serbia player):Cristiano Ronaldo in our next match against Portugal? "Honestly, I don't expect Cristiano Ronaldo to be more or less excited. He's one of those players who always gets excited in every match, so I think he's no different in this match." https://t.co/xF1JtMKRsf

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Winners of each group earn direct qualification to the 2022 World Cup Finals in Qatar in November and December next year, while the 10 runners-up join two Nations League teams in the play-offs, where three further World Cup Finals spots are up for grabs.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan