Real Betis looking to sign second player from Manchester United after sealing loan deal for Antony: Reports

According to Caught Offside, Real Betis are interested in signing Dutch defender Tyrell Malacia on loan from Manchester United in the ongoing transfer window. Earlier this month, Betis completed the loan signing of Brazilian winger Antony from the Red Devils.

Like Antony, the defender performed well in the Eredivisie before moving to Old Trafford, but has failed to live up to expectations in England. Malacia joined United from Feyenoord in the summer of 2022 for a reported €15 million, but has missed 70 games due to a long-term knee injury. He has made 46 appearances for the Red Devils across competitions.

Manchester United are reportedly set to secure the signing of Danish left-back Patrick Dorgu from Serie A side Lecce over the weekend. Once the 20-year-old defender joins the club, they are expected to allow Malacia to leave on loan.

Malacia is contracted to the English side until the summer of 2026.

“We are waiting for Marcus, if he wants it really, really bad” - Ruben Amorim appears to open door to Marcus Rashford's return at Manchester United

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has seemingly opened the door to a potential return to the first team for Marcus Rashford. The Englishman has been exiled from the Red Devils team in recent weeks after failing to impress the Portuguese manager with his application behind the scenes.

Rashford has been linked with a move away from United, but a deal hasn't materialized yet as the Englishman is reportedly waiting for an offer from Barcelona. Speaking about the chances of Rashford returning to the team if he doesn't leave this January, Amorim said (via FotMob):

"Our team should be so much better with Rashford. But he has to change. If he changes, we are more than welcome to put in a talent like Rashford and we need it.”

"In this moment, I think it's really clear that we have to set some certain standards. We are waiting for Marcus, if he wants it really, really bad.”

"[The media] try to make it something personal but it's not personal, I have nothing against Marcus. I have to make the same rules for everybody and that for me it's so simple, it's always the same.”

Marcus Rashford is the 13th highest goalscorer in Manchester United’s storied history with 138 strikes. He is contracted to the club until the summer of 2028.

