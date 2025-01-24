Real Betis to pay big part of Antony's wages as they get set to finalize loan move for the Manchester United star: Reports

Real Betis are set to cover around 84 percent of Manchester United star Antony's wages as he moves on loan to the Seville club. According to Fabrizio Romano, Los Verdiblancos are set to finalize the move for the Brazilian, taking on the lion's share of his salary.

They are also set to pay some bonuses for the short-term deal until the end of the season.

Manchester United will be hoping that the move serves as a platform for the under-fire Brazilian star to rejuvenate his career. He came from Ajax along with Erik ten Hag as the Red Devils reportedly paid a stunning €95 million fee to secure his services. He has failed to live up to his price tag, collecting just 12 goals and five assists across 96 games for the Mancunian side.

Trending

The rise of Amad Diallo as a regular contributor combined with the arrival of Ruben Amorim and his changed playing style has seen Antony receive minimal playing time.

Ruben Amorim says Fernandes goal was 'truly needed' as Manchester United salvage late win

Amorim opened up on the side's late winner.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim opened up on the side's 2-1 win over Rangers in the Europa League. The Portuguese manager suggested that the victory was a much-needed one for the side amidst their poor run.

He said (via The Guardian):

“It was a victory that we truly needed in this moment. It was fair for us to win the game, a game we knew would be tough.”

Following an up-and-down first half, Manchester United took the lead early in the second half when Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland punched the ball into his own net. The hosts seemed to be heading for a win until Cyriel Dessers pulled it back in the 88th minute with a beautiful effort.

However, Fernandes restored the side's advantage in the 92nd minute, firing home a great cross from Lisandro Martinez. The win sees United maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament and they are one step closer to securing a direct qualification spot.

The win will prove to be soothing to Red Devils fans who have endured a horrible run of results. Amorim claimed that the current side was the worst in Manchester United history following their 3-1 loss to Brighton, with reports claiming that the manager had an angry outburst after the game in the dressing room. With just three wins in their last 10 Premier League games, the side are at a dismal 13th in the standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback