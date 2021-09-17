Real Betis vs Espanyol prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Real Betis take on Espanyol on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Espanyol are in 15th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and are yet to win a game this season. The Catalan outfit has struggled to cope with the top flight and will need to step up this weekend.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table and have recovered from a slow start to their campaign. The Andalusians edged Celtic to a 4-3 victory in their previous game and have improved over the past week.

Real Betis vs Espanyol Head-to-Head

Real Betis and Espanyol are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won 11 games apiece out of a total of 37 matches played between the two teams.

The previous match between the two sides took place last year and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Real Betis. Espanyol struggled on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Real Betis form guide in La Liga: W-L-D-D

Espanyol form guide in La Liga: L-L-D-D

Real Betis vs Espanyol Team News

Real Betis have an impressive squad

Real Betis

Marc Bartra and Youssouf Sabaly are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Juan Miranda and Diego Lainez are also carrying knocks and might not be available for selection.

Injured: Marc Bartra, Youssouf Sabaly

Doubtful: Diego Lainez, Juan Miranda

Suspended: None

Espanyol need to win this game

Espanyol

Javier Puado and Yangel Herrera are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Oier Olazabal and David Lopez have made progress with their recoveries but are unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Javier Puado, Yangel Herrera

Doubtful: Oier Olazabal, David Lopez

Suspended: None

Real Betis vs Espanyol Predicted XI

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Alex Moreno, Victor Ruiz, German Pezzella, Hector Bellerin; Guido Rodriguez, Sergio Canales; Rodrigo Sanchez, Cristian Tello, Nabil Fekir; Willian Jose

Espanyol Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Lopez; Adria Pedrosa, Sergi Gomez, Leandro Cabrera, Oscar Gil; Manu Morlanes, Sergi Darder; Landry Dimata, Isaac Becerra, Aleix Vidal; Raul de Tomas

Real Betis vs Espanyol Prediction

Espanyol were a formidable force in the Segunda Division last season and will be intent on proving their mettle against one of Spain's better teams. The Catalans did trouble Atletico Madrid last week and will be intent on securing their first league victory of the season this weekend.

Real Betis have excellent players in their ranks and proved their mettle on the European stage this week. The hosts have the better team this weekend and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Real Betis 3-1 Espanyol

